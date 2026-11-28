As the holiday shopping season gets underway, one San Antonio content creator is using social media to encourage people to look beyond big-box stores and support the small businesses that help make the community unique.

As the holiday shopping season gets underway, one San Antonio content creator is using social media to encourage people to look beyond big-box stores and support the small business es that help make the community unique.

Through her platform, Siempre San Antonio , Gabby Gonzales is putting 20 local businesses in the spotlight with a campaign called “Siempre Shop Local. ” Her goal is to introduce more people to the shops, products, and the people behind them, while encouraging shoppers to keep their money in the community. The effort comes as small businesses continue to play a significant role in the city’s economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to data from San Antonio’s Economic Development Department , more than 48,000 verified small businesses operate within San Antonio city limits. Together, those businesses support nearly 326,000 local jobs. For Gonzales, supporting those businesses is about more than making a purchase. It’s about helping the people and entrepreneurs who contribute to the community.