San Antonio couple harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, despite warnings from fans

A San Antonio couple was harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, despite warnings from fans traveling to the city. The Spurs returned home to San Antonio after their New York trip for the NBA Finals.

A San Antonio couple was harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, despite warnings from fans traveling to the city. The Spurs returned home to San Antonio after their New York trip for the NBA Finals.

A Texas barbecue business is adapting as brisket prices climb. A man wheels a garbage bin outside of The John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A bust of President John F. Kennedy is displayed in the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts. Portraits of President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and second lady Usha Vance are displayed on the walls of the The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts lobby.

The handpicked board at the Kennedy Center is mounting a last-minute effort to keep his name on the facade of the iconic performing arts facility before a court-ordered deadline to remove it by Friday. The board voted on Thursday to seek a stay of U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper's May 29 ruling that said Trump's name was illegally added to the Kennedy Center. The formal stay will be filed on Friday.

Cooper ruled that only Congress could institute a change to the Kennedy Center's name and ordered references to Trump be removed by Friday. He also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations that had been planned to start in July and last for two years.

The Kennedy Center's Office of General Counsel sent a memo to staff saying email signatures, letterhead, and other documents must reflect the name as ‘The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ or ‘Kennedy Center. ’ Ticket packages for the June 28 Mark Twain Award for American Humor ceremony came from the Kennedy Center without including Trump's name. A Washington Democrat who is an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center's board opposed seeking a stay.

Trump has wielded tremendous influence over the venue during his return to office. He replaced the Kennedy Center's previous leadership and replaced it with a hand-picked board of trustees that named him chairman. He brought in Richard Grenell to serve as president, a position he held until March when Matt Floca assumed the role. The center's lineup has included more Trump-friendly programming, serving as the venue for events such as the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's documentary, ‘Melania.

’ The board also announced it had renamed the facility the Trump Kennedy Center, a change scholars and lawmakers say must be initiated by Congress, and physically added the president's name to the building's facade





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