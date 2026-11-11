San Antonio Businesses Offer Free Services for Veterans on Veterans Day

San Antonio companies will give veterans and active‑service members free car washes, haircuts, meals and more on Veterans Day, with offers available from noon to early afternoon on November 10.

On November 10, San Antonio businesses will provide a range of free and discounted services to veterans, active‑duty personnel and retired military members. The promotions include free Gleam Wash car washes, complimentary haircuts, and special meal offers scheduled up to mid‑November.

Free Car Washes and Grooming Services

All 24 Gleam Wash locations in San Antonio will offer a full‑service wash worth $27 at no cost to veterans and active‑duty members. The free wash can be claimed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the Veterans Day holiday.

Also read Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week brings free civil legal help to San Antonio veterans

Several salons will donate haircuts to serving and former military personnel. Those who show a valid armed‑forces ID may receive a free haircut on the same day, or collect a free haircut card to present during a future appointment.

Dining Specials and Food Vouchers

Denny's participants will serve up a Grand Slam breakfast valued at up to $20 for free between noon and, after lunch, the full‑day promotion switches to a $10 Power Card that can be used at later visits. The Grand Slam is available through noon on November 10.

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Texas Roadhouse will hand out a free meal voucher between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veterans Day. The voucher may be redeemed for a meal at any Texas Roadhouse location through May 31, 2027. Those who spend at least $5 at the restaurant will also receive free chips and a side.

Golden Corral will host a Military Appreciation Night, during which veterans and active‑service members can enjoy a complimentary evening buffet. Another chain, The Roadhouse, will offer a free commemorative meal card that may be redeemed until November 25. Denny's, Texas Roadhouse and other participating restaurants also provide children‑friendly meal items and smaller voucher options valued at $5, $17 or up to $75, depending on the location.

Entertainment and Recreational Events

San Antonio Zoo will give free admission to veterans and their active‑service families, with up to four immediate family members allowed to purchase tickets at 50 percent off. The zoo also partners with other local attractions to provide free day‑passes to a theme park from November 14 to 15.

Amusement facilities will offer a free hour of gameplay for veterans and up to five guests, including a free order of Donut Holes‑In‑One for the group. The promotion runs at participating locations during regular business hours on November 10, and requires proof of eligibility. A modest $6 account activation fee may apply for first‑time players. Some bowl‑dining locations will accept veteran IDs to obtain a $18.99 per‑person rate for unlimited bowling, with a minimum of two guests per lane.

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Many promotions require proof of service such as a military ID, veteran identification card or other accepted documentation. Certain restaurants limit the offer to dine‑in customers, and some have specific hours, menu restrictions or only certain participating sites. Veterans and active‑duty members are encouraged to confirm eligibility and coverage before heading to a business. By offering free or discounted meals, car washes and entertainment, the San Antonio food, service and recreation industries are thanking those who have served our nation for their dedication and sacrifice.