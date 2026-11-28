San Antonio Black Friday shoppers say higher grocery bills are squeezing holiday budgets. A new survey finds 41% plan to spend less, and some report calmer crowds and better deals online as 126M shop nationwide.

Elvira Briseno walked into Target near North Star Mall on Black Friday looking for pajamas for her granddaughter. With three grandchildren to shop for, she was hoping to find a bargain and have enough left for two more gifts.

SAN ANTONIO — Elvira Briseno walked into Target near North Star Mall on Black Friday looking for pajamas for her granddaughter. With three grandchildren to shop for, she was hoping to find a bargain and have enough left for two more gifts. Briseno said she retired to care for her husband after he became ill. Now, she said, higher grocery bills leave less room in her budget for holiday shopping.

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A national survey by Drive Research found that 41% of Black Friday shoppers expected to spend less on holiday shopping this year, up from 31% in 2025. Among those planning to cut back, 68% cited higher grocery costs, compared with 57% last year. Briseno remembers waiting three or four hours just to get into stores on Black Friday. She said Friday’s trip felt calmer.