San Antonio-area school districts announce summer school delays, cancellations due to storms

Several San Antonio-area school districts announced changes to their schedules on Monday because of the weather.

Several San Antonio -area school districts announced changes to their schedules on Monday due to storms. As a result of heavy rain moving south from the Texas Hill Country, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for San Antonio .

However, a redevelopment from a low-pressure system south of San Antonio is likely Monday night through Tuesday.

The Harlandale Independent School District said its summer school programs will have a delayed start time of 9 a.m.The start time for South San Antonio ISD’s summer school operations has been delayed until 9 a.m. LIVE COVERAGE: Storms in San Antonio, Hill Country during Flash Flood Warning; heavy rainfall expected MondaySpurs fans reflect on their favorite memories after heartbreaking loss against Knicks in NBA FinalsShe's Been Riding With the Spurs for Decades — and She's Not Stopping NowSA Won't Play Like That: Locals Vow to Keep It Classy for Game 5A year after the flood took her husband, she's still trying to heal$115K courtside seats for Game 5 in San AntonioFans electrified by the Spurs' halftime lead"Go Spurs Go" — in the middle of New York City





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Weather Whatever The Weather San Antonio Harlandale ISD Alamo Colleges Bandera ISD Judson ISD

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