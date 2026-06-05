San Antonio and New York Food Banks Compete in Fundraising Challenge During NBA Finals

The San Antonio Food Bank and the Food Bank of New York City are competing in a fundraising challenge during the NBA Finals, with both organizations aiming to raise money to combat hunger in their communities.

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are competing in the NBA Finals, but a separate competition is happening off the court. The San Antonio Food Bank and the Food Bank of New York City are engaged in a fundraising challenge to determine which city can raise the most money during the NBA Finals series.

"It's a friendly challenge with a serious purpose," said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. "This campaign to Slam Dunk on Hunger will run all the way through the series until that final buzzer of the final game rings," Cooper added. "No matter who wins the series, I think both communities will benefit. The victory will go to those families that are food insecure and would benefit from the funds raised.

" While the Knicks currently lead the Spurs in the NBA Finals, the San Antonio Food Bank reported it is ahead in the fundraising challenge. According to Cooper, the San Antonio Food Bank raised about $30,000 following Game 1, roughly $5,000 to $6,000 ahead of its New York counterpart. The funds help approximately 140,000 people each week throughout the summer across South Texas.

"My dream is that we bring home that trophy and families bring home some groceries, because we all came together in such a great cause," Cooper said. The San Antonio Food Bank is feeding thousands more, with even more expected to seek help this summer. The friendly competition highlights the power of community engagement during major sporting events, turning a rivalry on the court into a collaborative effort to address food insecurity.

Both food banks aim to leverage the excitement of the finals to encourage donations and raise awareness about hunger in their respective regions. The challenge serves as an example of how sports can mobilize communities for social good, with local businesses and fans participating in the fundraising drive. The initiative also underscores the ongoing need for food assistance, especially during the summer months when children are out of school and family budgets are strained





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