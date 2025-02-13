San Antonio Airport Launches Pass Program for Guests to Greet and Send Off Travelers

The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) introduced a new program allowing up to 50 guests without plane tickets to access the airport each day. Guests can apply for a pass online and, upon approval, must go through TSA security. This initiative aims to enhance the customer experience by allowing loved ones to connect at the gates.

San Antonians can now bid loved ones a heartfelt adieu at airport gates instead of a rushed goodbye at the curb outside the terminal. San Antonio International Airport launched a pass program this week that will allow up to 50 guests without plane tickets into the airport each day to greet and send off travelers. All guests must apply for a pass and, if approved, go through Transportation Security Administration security line.

Airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope said if there's enough demand for the passes, officials may consider increasing the number. “This is another amenity to enhance the customer experience at the airport,” Hope said in an email. “This is a way to connect loved ones, friends and the business community.” San Antonio isn’t the only city to let people roam the airport without a ticket — a norm that ended when the 9/11 terrorist attacks led to stricter security protocols at airports across the country. Detroit Metro Airport, Orlando International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are among the handful of facilities that offer guest pass programs. The SAT Pass Program is launching as the construction of a $1.7 billion terminal gets underway. As planned, it will be larger than the two existing terminals combined. It's slated to open in the second quarter of 2028.How do I get a pass? Visitors can apply for a pass at flysanantonio.com/satpass using their full legal name as it appears on a passport or driver's license, date of birth and sex. Applications can be completed up to a week ahead of a flight — or on the same day. If a group of friends or family members wants to meet loved ones at a gate, each person in the party, including minors, must fill out an application. The visitor passes are not for people picking up an unaccompanied minor at the airport. Arrangements for picking up a minor must be finalized through the airline they fly on. Where can I go with a pass? Pass holders are allowed at the airline gates, retail and dining areas beyond the TSA checkpoints in each terminal, beginning at the approved start time emailed to applicants. Visitors can leave the airport and return later that same day, but they must go through TSA screening each time they return. What can I bring? Visitors must bring a printed or digital copy of their SAT Pass and a TSA-accepted form of identification, such as a driver's license or passport. Pass holders are subject to the same TSA restrictions as all other travelers. Visitors are asked to carry only one personal item, such as a purse or briefcase, through the security checkpoint





