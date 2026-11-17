Samuel McKee and Anna survive a deadly hippo attack in Botswana. Samuel suffered severe injuries but recovered thanks to Anna's bravery and emergency medical evacuation.

Samuel McKee and Anna McKee, a newlywed couple from Washington state, recently revealed the harrowing details of a honeymoon trip to the Okavango Delta in Botswana that nearly ended in tragedy last September. The 31-year-old couple was visiting the famous wildlife reserve when Samuel was attacked by an aggressive hippopotamus, resulting in severe internal injuries and a near-death experience.

The Hippo Attack Details

The incident occurred while the pair were traveling in a mokoro, a traditional canoe used for navigating the flooded plains of the nature reserve. Samuel McKee stated that the situation deteriorated rapidly after their guide lost sight of the group, leaving the couple drifting alone on the water. A hippo began charging at them, and Samuel noticed sheer terror in his guide's eyes before the animal struck him in the side with violent force.

Also read Samuel L. Jackson Returns in Tulsa King Spinoff Frisco King Premiering December 2026

Anna McKee witnessed her new husband being tossed around like a ragdoll by the massive animal. Describing her reaction, she explained that a primal fight-or-flight instinct took over. She screamed a noise of grief and ran toward Samuel, punching the hippo repeatedly until the beast released its grip on her husband. Despite the danger, Anna remained focused on saving her life before their own.

Emergency Rescue and Surgery

After the hippo let go, Samuel realized the extent of his trauma. He reported seeing an organ protruding from his abdomen and noted that he could not feel one of his legs. The couple faced an agonizing wait for help in the middle of the African wilderness. Anna contacted family members and the US embassy, leading to a medevac helicopter rescue that arrived 13 hours after the attack.

Advertisement

Samuel spent nearly two days without medical attention before being flown to a hospital in South Africa. Upon arrival, he underwent major emergency surgery to save his life. Doctors performed a transverse colostomy to bypass his damaged colon, inserted 20 staples into his abdomen, and attached him to a ventilator and feeding tube. Despite exposure to muddy water, blood, and bile, he miraculously avoided infection.

Long-Term Recovery Process

Samuel's injuries were extensive, including fractured vertebrae and ribs, a long laceration on his left leg, and a large hole in his back. He remained in the hospital for weeks before traveling back to the United States to continue his rehabilitation. His recovery journey began in Johannesburg and continued in Seattle, where he started physical therapy sessions. He described the mental challenge of being bedridden as a former active individual, finding the loss of mobility particularly difficult.

Months passed before the couple felt their life return to normalcy. To cope with both physical and mental trauma, they took up pottery together. Samuel can now only use the wheel for up to 15 minutes at a time due to weakened muscles, but the activity has become a source of strength for them. He expressed deep gratitude for every day, stating that surviving the attack changed his perspective on life.

The couple's story serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in wildlife tourism. While the Okavango Delta is known for its exotic plants and animals, interactions with large predators like hippos require strict safety protocols. The McKees' survival highlights the critical importance of quick thinking and the support of emergency services in remote locations.

Advertisement

Impact on Travel Safety

Travel experts often advise tourists to maintain a safe distance from wildlife, even from seemingly calm animals like hippos, which can be highly territorial and aggressive. The incident in Botswana has sparked discussions about risk management in safari tours. Operators are urged to ensure guides are trained to handle emergency situations and that communication devices are always available for remote expeditions.

For Samuel and Anna, the experience has strengthened their bond. They emphasize the value of living fully and appreciating each day. Samuel's recovery continues, but he remains optimistic about the future. Their journey from the brink of death to rebuilding their lives offers a powerful narrative of resilience and love in the face of extreme adversity.