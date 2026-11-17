Samuel McKee survived a near-fatal hippo attack in Botswana. His wife Anna rescued him, leading to months of recovery and a life-changing perspective on survival.

Samuel McKee and his wife Anna experienced a terrifying ordeal during their honeymoon in the Okavango Delta in Botswana last September. The Washington state couple was traveling to celebrate their nuptials when a hippo attack ed Samuel in the flooded plains.

The September Honeymoon Attack

Samuel McKee was disemboweled by the aggressive animal while he and Anna were riding in a mokoro, a traditional canoe used to view exotic plants on the waterways. The couple had drifted away from their main safari group, which allowed the hippo to charge violently at the canoe. Samuel was struck in the side and rag-dolled by the creature, suffering a near-death experience as blood and bile pooled in his internal cavity.

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Anna McKee Bravery and Rescue Efforts

Anna McKee, seeing her husband in mortal danger, fought the hippo relentlessly until it released him. She screamed a primal noise of grief and punched the animal with all her might to stop the attack. After the hippo let go, the couple faced a perilous situation in the middle of the nature reserve. Anna contacted family members and the US embassy, pleading for emergency services to be sent to their location.

Medical Treatment in South Africa

Samuel endured a tortuous 13 hours without medical attention or painkillers while waiting for help. A medevac helicopter eventually arrived to extract him from the African country. He was flown to a hospital in South Africa, arriving 18 hours after the initial attack. There, he underwent major emergency surgery to save his life, including the placement of a transverse colostomy, 20 belly staples, and a ventilator.

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Recovery and Psychological Impact

Despite the severity of the bite and the muddy water exposure, Samuel avoided a fatal infection. He suffered fractured vertebrae, ribs, and a large hole in his back. The couple remained in South Africa for weeks before returning to the US. Samuel began his physical therapy journey in Seattle, Washington, describing the mental trauma of being confined to a bed as incredibly difficult for such an active person.

Life After the Botswana Incident

It took months for the couple to return to a sense of normalcy. Samuel and Anna found solace in taking up pottery together, a hobby that helped him cope with his weakened muscles and long recovery. Samuel now cherishes every day with his wife, noting that surviving the attack makes him deeply grateful for life.