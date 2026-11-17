The Beast starring Samuel L Jackson hits digital platforms on November 17. Read about the rental options, cast details, and production story behind the action thriller.

Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman's high-octane presidential action thriller The Beast has officially arrived on digital streaming platforms, concluding its initial commercial rollout. The film became available for immediate rental on major digital storefronts after Aura Entertainment announced the Video on Demand date on November 10. This digital debut marks a significant milestone for the intense cinematic experience that captivated audiences during its earlier distribution phase.

For viewers who wish to add the title to their permanent digital library, the purchase option went live on Prime Video on November 17. Amazon lists the title as rated R, indicating mature content suitable for adult audiences seeking gritty action narratives. This availability spans across primary digital distribution channels, ensuring broad accessibility for fans of the genre across different smart TVs, tablets, and mobile devices.

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The digital rollout comes approximately five weeks after the film concluded its limited theatrical window, extending the lifecycle of the movie's commercial success. The Beast had its theatrical release on October 9, 2026, distributed by Aura Entertainment. The distributor secured the U.S. rights to the film at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, recognizing its commercial potential early in its lifecycle.

Samuel L. Jackson stars as President Paladdin, a character who assumes direct control during a catastrophic terrorist incident that threatens the security of the nation. The narrative traps the President and his security detail within the confines of the presidential limousine, creating a claustrophobic and intense survival scenario. Joel Kinnaman plays Agent Taft, serving as the key ally to the President in this high-stakes battle for survival against armed insurgents.

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Supporting the lead actors, Guy Burnet and Colin Morgan deliver critical performances within the film's constrained setting. Eoin Macken also appears in the cast, contributing to the ensemble dynamic that drives the plot forward. The film runs for ninety-nine minutes, delivering a tight and paced narrative that keeps viewers engaged from the opening scene to the explosive conclusion. The confined setting forces a focus on character interaction and tactical decision-making under extreme pressure.

Umair Aleem wrote the screenplay, crafting a narrative that blends political thriller elements with visceral action. The film's transition from theatrical to digital demonstrates a robust distribution strategy that maximizes revenue through multiple windows. Aura Entertainment has a track record of successful releases, having previously handled the U.S. distribution of Worldbreaker earlier in 2026.

Renny Harlin helmed The Beast, bringing his signature style of high-energy action sequences to the project. Harlin replaced director James Madigan in November 2024, just as production neared its completion in Spain. Madigan had originally signed on to direct when the project was first announced in September 2023. Harlin's arrival marked a significant shift in the creative direction during the final stages of filming.

The production team employed innovative techniques to film the driving scenes, which form the visual backbone of the movie. Harlin utilized a camera car and played the footage on large LED screens during principal photography. Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman then performed their scenes on a soundstage, reacting to the projected background action.

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This method allowed for precise control over lighting and camera angles while maintaining the illusion of high-speed travel through urban environments. Production on the film began in October 2024, with filming taking place in the Canary Islands and Madrid. These locations provided the necessary infrastructure for the complex vehicle stunts and urban sequences required by the script.