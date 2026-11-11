Samuel L Jackson Stars In Taylor Sheridan Frisco King Premiere Date December 18 2026

Samuel L Jackson stars as Russell Lee Washington Jr in Taylor Sheridan Frisco King on Paramount plus starting December 18 2026.

Paramount+ will premiere the new Taylor Sheridan drama series titled Frisco King on Friday December 18 2026. This release coincides with the conclusion of Tulsa King season 4 and marks the first time the creator has written an entire series solo since Lioness season 3. The show officially introduces the character of Russell Lee Washington Jr played by Samuel L Jackson into the existing television universe established by the original Tulsa King series.

Samuel L Jackson Revives Hitman Archetype

Samuel L Jackson portrays Russell Lee Washington Jr as a veteran gangster and former hitman in this new crime drama. The character serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic Jules Winfield role Jackson played in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction. Although there is no official confirmation that the two characters are the same person the narrative similarities are striking. Tarantino has previously discussed a standalone project for Jules Winfield that never materialized leaving fans with a long-standing desire to see that story continue.

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Jackson's performance as Russell Lee Washington Jr represents a significant return to the gangster archetype he defined in the 1990s. The actor previously played Ordell Robbie in Jackie Brown and Stacks Edwards in Goodfellas before rarely returning to such roles outside of 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard. This new series allows Jackson to revisit the complex morality of a man trying to leave his violent past behind while remaining deeply embedded in organized crime structures.

Russell Lee Washington Jr Criminal Empire

Russell Lee Washington Jr leads a budding criminal empire based in East Texas after reentering society from a decade-long prison sentence. He previously served time alongside Sylvester Stallone's character Dwight Manfredi where the two forged a mutual respect. Russell once refused a contract from the New York mafia to kill Dwight which established a bond that will influence their interactions in the new series. This history ensures that Russell's operations in East Texas will not conflict with Dwight's enterprises in Tulsa.

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As a former assassin Russell now operates as a fixer for various parties rather than a direct enforcer. He brings a charismatic and smooth-talking approach to his role as a boss unlike the traditional crime syndicate leader. The series details how he hires loyal associates and transforms illicit hustles into structured businesses. This organizational style mirrors the early growth of Dwight's crew in the Tulsa King prequel but with a distinctively different ethical code.

Taylor Sheridan Creative Control and Cast

Taylor Sheridan serves as the sole writer for Frisco King which gives the series a unified narrative voice. The production is directed by Michael Friedman and Christina Alexandra Voros who oversee the adaptation of Sheridan's vision. The series is scheduled to debut on Paramount+ alongside the finale of Tulsa King season 4 on December 18 2026. This strategic scheduling leverages the existing audience base built by the original franchise to launch the new standalone story.

The introduction of Samuel L Jackson into the Sheridan television universe expands the scope of the Tulsa King story. His character operates with a brand of morality and justice that parallels Dwight Manfredi while maintaining his own unique methods. Critics and audiences anticipate that the series will capture the essence of 1990s crime dramas while updating them for modern television. The release represents a major event for fans of the genre and Sheridan's work.