Samuel L. Jackson Stars in Frisco King Premiering on Paramount+ in 2026

Paramount+ will release the new Tulsa King spin-off Frisco King on December 18, 2026, starring Samuel L. Jackson in a fresh crime drama series.

Paramount+ is expanding its highly successful crime drama franchise with the announcement of Frisco King, a new series starring Samuel L. Jackson. This upcoming title is officially recognized as part of the Tulsa King universe, adding another layer of depth to the criminal ecosystem previously established in the parent show. The streaming giant has confirmed that the series is slated for a December 2026 release window, specifically targeting December 18, 2026, as the premiere date for global audiences.

Frisco King Premiere Schedule and Release Details

The debut of Frisco King will occur on December 18, 2026, when the first two episodes are released simultaneously to provide viewers with an immediate and substantial narrative kickoff. Following this initial launch, Paramount+ will maintain a weekly release schedule, adding a new episode to the library each subsequent week to sustain viewer engagement over the course of the season. The series is designed as an exclusive offering for Paramount+ subscribers, ensuring that the content remains within the platform's proprietary ecosystem to drive subscription growth. This strategic rollout mirrors the successful distribution models employed by other major scripted dramas in the current streaming landscape.

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Samuel L. Jackson Portrays Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Samuel L. Jackson takes on the lead role of Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character described as a New York-based mob hitman in the official synopsis. The central premise involves Jackson's character being sent on a mission to assassinate Dwight Manfredi, the protagonist of the original Tulsa King series. However, a complex backstory reveals that Russell Lee and Dwight share a significant bond forged during their shared time in prison, which complicates his professional obligations. Instead of carrying out the lethal assignment, Russell Lee abandons the mission, leaving Tulsa behind to carve out a new path for himself in a different geographic location.

Plot Details and Criminal Empire Building in Texas

After rejecting the hit order, Russell Lee travels to Frisco, Texas, with the intention of establishing a powerful criminal empire from the ground up. The official logline details how he recruits an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners to facilitate his rise. Lee systematically transforms small-time hustles into large-scale business operations, demonstrating a keen ability to navigate the underground economy. As his influence expands, the stakes of every new score increase, forcing Lee to stay ahead of his rivals and law enforcement. The narrative suggests that the city of Frisco is unaware of the new king who has just arrived to assert control over the local criminal underworld.

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Supporting Cast and Production Team Behind the Series

The ensemble cast supporting Samuel L. Jackson includes several notable actors who bring depth to the supporting roles in this crime drama. Asa Germann is cast as Teddy, while Kai Caster plays Keith, contributing to the network of allies around the protagonist. Lilah Pate portrays the character of London, and Savanna Gann plays Avery, rounding out the core group of associates. The production is a collaboration between Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, bringing together creative forces behind many popular television hits. The executive production team is extensive and includes industry heavyweights such as Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Samuel L. Jackson himself. Additional executives involved in the project include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

Frisco King Connection to the Tulsa King Universe

This new series is deeply integrated into the existing narrative framework of the Tulsa King universe, which has proven to be a major success for Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the original Tulsa King, serves as an executive producer on Frisco King, ensuring tonal and narrative consistency across both shows. The introduction of Russell Lee Washington Jr. offers a fresh perspective on the criminal networks that operate outside the direct control of Dwight Manfredi. By setting the story in Texas, the series expands the geographical scope of the franchise, allowing for new storylines and character interactions that differ from the New York and Tulsa settings of the original series. The release of this spin-off signals Paramount+'s confidence in the longevity and popularity of the Sheridan-created crime dramas.