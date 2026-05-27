Samuel L. Jackson's 2007 Thriller 'Cleaner' Makes a Comeback

Samuel L. Jackson's 2007 crime thriller Cleaner is experiencing a major resurgence in popularity, climbing to the #2 spot on Netflix's Top 10 charts.

Samuel L. Jackson 's 2007 crime thriller Cleaner is experiencing a major resurgence in popularity, climbing to the #2 spot on Netflix 's Top 10 charts. Initially panned by critics, the film has proven to be a well-crafted mystery anchored by a compelling performance from Jackson.

The movie follows Tom Cutler, a former police officer turned crime cleaner, who uncovers a web of corruption involving a wealthy socialite's ex-husband. Director Renny Harlin carefully crafts an engaging mystery that unfolds throughout the film's runtime, staging shocking reveals that draw Tom deeper into the darkness. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Eva Mendes and Ed Harris, and Jackson's performance is a standout.

He plays Tom as a man who's seen both the very best and the very worst that humanity has to offer, while never losing the instincts that made him a great detective. Jackson's quieter, more measured approach in Cleaner showcases his range as an actor. The film's success is a reminder that adult-skewing dramas can still work in today's market, and its streaming success should serve as a reminder that those kinds of movies can still be popular.

Jackson's next project, Frisco King, is also a crime thriller, where he will play a notorious hitman looking to build his own criminal empire. The film is a spin-off from the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King and features TV titan Taylor Sheridan as a writer/producer. Jackson's role in Cleaner proves that whether he's playing the lawman or the criminal, he'll always turn in a performance that will have audiences glued to the screen





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