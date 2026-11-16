Samuel L. Jackson Returns in Tulsa King Spinoff Frisco King Premiering December 2026

Samuel L. Jackson stars in Taylor Sheridan's Frisco King on Paramount+ in December 2026, joining Sylvester Stallone in this Tulsa King spinoff series.

Hollywood icon Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to television screens in the highly anticipated Paramount+ series, Frisco King, which will premiere on December 18, 2026. The spinoff expands the universe of Tulsa King, with Jackson portraying Russell Lee Washington Jr., a New York mob hitman who relocates to Texas after refusing an order to kill Sylvester Stallone's character, Dwight The General Manfredi.

Frisco King Core Plot Details

Taylor Sheridan, the prolific writer behind the franchise, has crafted a narrative that centers on Jackson's character moving to Texas after declining to assassinate Stallone's The General. The series adds depth to the existing storyline by introducing a new protagonist whose actions have significant repercussions within the criminal underworld depicted in the parent show. This strategic relocation sets the stage for new conflicts and alliances in the Texas setting.

Also read King Charles and Elton John Celebrate The King's Trust 50th Anniversary on Rocket Hour

The cast of Frisco King features a strong ensemble, including Asa Germann from Gen V, Kai Caster from Yellowstone, Lilah Pate from Outer Banks, and Savanna Gann. Their involvement supports the narrative expansion, providing a robust supporting structure for Jackson's lead role. The presence of these actors helps bridge the gap between the gritty criminal elements of the main series and the new geographical and thematic directions of the spinoff.

Stallone and Jackson Partnership Dynamics

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed his participation in the new series, revealing to Collider that he will appear in two and a half episodes. He compared his dynamic with Samuel L. Jackson to the historic rivalry between Muhammad Ali and Joe Fraser, emphasizing that both actors must be at their best to withstand the intensity of their on-screen partnership. Stallone noted that if either actor is not prepared, they will be overpowered in the narrative struggle.

Advertisement

This comparison highlights the competitive and intense nature of the relationship between The General and Washington Jr. in the upcoming storyline. Stallone's involvement ensures that the spinoff maintains the high stakes and dramatic tension characteristic of the Tulsa King franchise. The interplay between the two legendary actors is expected to be a central pillar of the series' appeal.

Jackson Anime Preferences Revealed

During the Crunchyroll Anime Future Forum, Jackson shared that his favorite anime is One Piece, citing his admiration for the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. He explained that his lifelong interest in pirate themes makes the Straw Hat Pirates a character type he could relate to. This revelation aligns with his known enthusiasm for the genre, offering fans a personal insight into his media preferences outside of his blockbuster film roles.

One Piece has been a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 1999, attracting a global audience with its epic adventures. Jackson's endorsement places him among other celebrities who have publicly praised the series, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Travis Scott, who has called it his favorite show ever. His appreciation for the franchise underscores the broad appeal of anime across different demographics and entertainment sectors.