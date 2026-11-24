Lakeview Terrace starring Samuel L Jackson will leave Hulu on November 30. The 2008 thriller moves to VOD rentals. Details on the streaming expiration and future availability.

The high-profile crime thriller Lakeview Terrace is scheduled to depart the Hulu streaming platform at the end of the month. The film, which features Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role, will remain available to viewers until November 30. After this specific date, the movie will no longer be accessible through the subscription-based service.

Lakeview Terrace Departure From Hulu Platform

Streaming executives confirmed that the last day for subscribers to watch Lakeview Terrace on Hulu is November 30. This announcement marks the end of the film's current licensing window with the Disney-owned service. While a new long-term streaming home has not been officially announced for the title, fans who wish to continue watching the movie will need to utilize alternative digital methods.

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Once the license expires on the streaming service, Lakeview Terrace will become available for rent or purchase on various Video On Demand platforms. Major digital retailers such as Prime Video will likely offer the film for individual transaction. This transition allows the studio to monetize the film through direct consumer sales after the streaming rights conclude.

Samuel L Jackson Career And Tarantino Connection

Samuel L. Jackson remains one of the most recognizable figures in modern cinema, often associated with his long-standing collaboration with director Quentin Tarantino. Tarantino is returning to theaters this month with the release of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. Although Jackson did not appear in the prequel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he has a rich history in Tarantino's filmography, including roles in Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight.

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His performance in Pulp Fiction during the 1990s earned Jackson his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While he did not win the award at that time, and has not received a nomination since, his box office presence is undeniable. He holds a record as one of the highest-grossing movie stars in history, largely driven by his iconic role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Universe And Upcoming Appearances

Samuel L. Jackson's role as Nick Fury will not appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday scheduled for release next month. However, audiences will see the character return in 2027 when Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters. These major franchise commitments sit alongside his consistent work in lower-budget action and crime movies, where he often provides star power opposite younger actors.

Lakeview Terrace represents a significant part of his diverse career outside of superhero blockbusters. Released in 2008, the crime thriller also stars Patrick Wilson and Kerry Washington. The film has found a dedicated audience on Hulu over the last few years, establishing itself as a compelling watch for fans of the genre before its upcoming departure from the platform.