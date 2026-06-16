Samuel Alito urges the Supreme Court to clarify precedent set 38 years ago

Alito warned that courts have 'struggled to ascertain' the limits of a decades-old ruling about student speech.

to revisit a 38‑year‑old precedent governing students’ free‑speech rights in public schools in a new dissent on Monday. , the 1988 decision that gave schools broad authority to regulate student speech in school‑sponsored publications.

He warned that lower have struggled to understand the limits of the ruling, which has been adjusted by the court in the decades that followed. The Supreme Court declined to grant a certiorari order for a review of the case involving a high school student who founded a Students for Life club and was denied permission to hang up flyers.

Alito said the court should have heard arguments in the case, writing that courts have"struggled to ascertain" the"precise limits" of the ruling. E.D. ex rel. Duell v. Noblesville School District .

It centered around a minor identified only as E.D, who founded a Students for Life club at her high school. Administrators declined to approve flyers at the school because they featured photographs of students with"Defund Planned Parenthood" signs and then revoked the group's recognition. The posters were rejected for containing political content.

Lawyers representing the student wrote in court filings that an"unwritten" rule prohibited photos on club flyers deemed to be political or inappropriate, but that the district did not define the terms.

"An entrenched 3—1—2 circuit split exists over when Hazelwood’s censorship-friendly standard applies. Three circuits—including the court below—apply it to any speech someone might erroneously think the school endorses. One applies it to speech arising from any 'organized and structured educational activity.

' Two others get it right: Hazelwood applies only when students engage in school sponsored curricular speech—like in a high school journalism class," the lawyers wrote in a court filing. John Bursch, senior counsel and director for the Center of Appellate Advocacy at Alliance Defending Freedom, who represented the plaintiffs, agreed with Alito’s dissent in a statement to“We agree with Justice Alito’s dissent that the Court should have granted the petition to clarify the line between government and student speech," he said.

"Public-school officials should not be in the business of censoring student speech that takes place outside the school’s curriculum. ”Alito, a conservative, issued a dissent, explaining why he believes the court should have heard arguments in the case. It provided the court with a vehicle to revisit the"Since Hazelwood was decided, lower courts have struggled to ascertain its precise limits, and in my view, clarification by this Court is in order," he wrote.

The question addressed in the case is"closely related to the question whether expression is ‘government speech’ or private expression," he wrote, adding that the court has"decided a series of cases that addressed the latter question.

" "The distinction between private speech and government speech is critical because the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment constrains censorship of the first category only," he wrote. He warned that courts must be careful when a government claims speech by private speakers is actually government speech because it can be difficult to know whether the government is using theWhat Is the Hazelwood Decision?

In Hazelwood, the Supreme Court narrowed the First Amendment rights of public‑school students working on school‑sponsored publications. The ruling held that schools may censor student speech in curricular activities, like a journalism class newspaper, when the censorship is"reasonably related to legitimate pedagogical concerns.

" Students in a journalism class in St. Louis wrote in a school-funded newspaper about students’ experiences with teen pregnancy and divorce, but a principal removed the articles without notifying the students. The students claimed it was unconstitutional, suing on a First Amendment basis. But the Supreme Court found that because the newspaper was part of a graded class and was sponsored the school, the censorship was constitutional.

Alito joined the Supreme Court in 2006 after being nominated by President George W. Bush Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Alito worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey, held senior roles in the Reagan administration—including assistant to the solicitor general and deputy assistant attorney general—and later served as U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. In 1990, President George H.W.

Bush appointed him to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where he developed a reputation as a reliably conservative jurist. The court decided Monday not to revisit it, but Alito's dissent signals that there is some interest among the justices to look at the landmark case, though it's less clear whether other justices are in agreement. No other justices made a public dissent.





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