Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Monitor Price Drops to $220

The Samsung ViewFinity S50GC monitor is now available for $220 on Amazon. This ultrawide display features a 34-inch screen, 100Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync support.

The Samsung ViewFinity S50GC Series Monitor has reached a record low price point of $220 through Amazon. This significant discount reduces the cost from its standard retail price of $330, making the device as affordable as lesser-known off-brand alternatives in the current market.

Monitor Specifications and Display Technology

Samsung designed this specific model to provide an expansive viewing area for users who require extra screen real estate without purchasing multiple monitors. The unit features a 34-inch VA panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. This Ultra-WQHD specification allows viewers to display numerous spreadsheets, browser tabs, and timelines simultaneously on a single surface.

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The display technology includes a 100Hz refresh rate paired with a 5ms response time to ensure fluid motion during high-speed activities. Visual quality is enhanced by HDR10 capability, which adds depth to supported movies and games. Additionally, the panel supports a contrast ratio of 3000:1 for true blacks and can render 1.07 billion colors to improve photo and video detail.

Connectivity and Productivity Features

The hardware offers robust connectivity options including two HDMI 2.0 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.2 input. This configuration enables users to connect three separate devices concurrently, such as a laptop, a desktop computer, and a game console. A headphone jack is also included for audio output needs.

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Productivity workflows are supported by Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture capabilities. These functions allow the simultaneous display of two different video inputs, facilitating tasks like comparing work documents against personal browsing or managing gaming and PC operations side-by-side. The sleek borderless design complements these functional attributes for modern office environments.

Gaming Performance and Health Considerations

For entertainment purposes, the monitor integrates AMD FreeSync technology. This feature synchronizes the screen's refresh rate with the graphics card output to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. Combined with the 100Hz refresh rate, scrolling through web pages and playing games becomes significantly smoother. The VESA mounting compatibility supports 100 x 100mm arms for flexible placement.

Samsung addressed user comfort by incorporating Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free technology. Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions to mitigate fatigue during long sessions. Flicker Free technology minimizes screen flickering, which helps prevent eye discomfort. These health-focused features make the device suitable for extended professional use or leisure gaming periods.