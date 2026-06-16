Right now, you can get the budget smartphone from Samsung on sale for 18% off at Amazon for a limited time.

Samsung Smartphone for Less Than Galaxy Buds or AirPods, The Galaxy A17 5G Just Hit a Record Low on Amazon Right now, you can get the budget smartphone from Samsung on sale for 18% off at Amazon for a limited time.

The price of consumer tech seems to have only been going up lately, and you see that pretty explicitly with phones. All of the flagship options from the big brands like Samsung and Apple lead with products that they’re list for near $1,000, if not, more. It might surprise you to find that you can still grab a decently robust smartphone for a fraction of the price..

It launched last year at just $200, and with it’s current 18% off sale, you can get it even cheaper. The phone is now selling on Amazon for just $165 for a limited time. When you hear “budget” in front of “phone,” this might paint a picture that you’re going to be making a lot of compromises on features to get the price down—but that’s not really the case here with the Samsung Galaxy A17.

You still get a large touchscreen, a triple-lens camera, and even 5G connectivity. The biggest difference you’re find between the A17 and the S26 lineup is its everyday performance. The Galaxy A17 only houses 4GB of RAM and a less powerful CPU than the S26. That will translate to a phone that runs noticeably slower, but when you’re only paying pennies on the dollar, that trade-off might just be worth it.

Same goes for the camera system which can take pictures up close or at a distance, but won’t really stack up against what you can take on the S26 Ultra. Honestly, if a a slower phone could make me put it down more often instead of staying up late doomscrolling, you could turn this into an advantage over the S26.

Since everything about the internet became mobile-first in the early 2010s, having a smartphone stopped being a luxury and started being a necessity in our daily lives. In order to maintain social relationships, staying involved with your community, or even hold a job, you pretty much need one—especially now that basically every restaurant, every event all require scanning or displaying a QR code.where he experiments with living without a smartphone for a stretch of time and you can see just how ingrained having one is in our culture.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 represents a great option for people to stay connected with the world these tech giants have built for us, without having to shell out thousands of dollars every few years to do so.





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could finally fix major camera and battery weaknessesA new leak claims the Galaxy S27 Ultra’s 3x zoom shots may improve despite the missing 3x lens, and the phone could finally move past a 5,000mAh battery.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy Buds can last up to 7 years, owners claimSamsung Galaxy Buds owners claim their earbuds can last up to 7 years, with some users reporting they've used them for around five years without any issues. However, early failure is also a possibility, and Samsung's warranty doesn't cover battery replacement.

Read more »

Samsung Launches Galaxy Book6 Edge AI-Powered Laptop with Snapdragon X2 EliteSamsung has introduced the Galaxy Book6 Edge, a premium AI laptop featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite and Galaxy AI integration, targeting productivity with a thin design and cross-device ecosystem features.

Read more »

Samsung expands its Galaxy Book 6 lineup with a Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered modelThe Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge comes with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, and it costs $2,100.

Read more »