Samsung Sets Immersive BTS Fan Activations for ‘Arirang’ World Tour

Samsung is promoting its Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone at select tour stops on the BTS 'Arirang' World Tour, with fan activations and photo moments.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The electronics giant touched down in Sin City as part of their “Samsung Galaxy x BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG” experience, which offers six fan-focused activations that celebrate theKorea Box Office: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Ascends to No. 1 in Competitive Second Weekend In Vegas, fans had a chance to use the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its massive 200 MP main camera to shoot photos of themselves against BTS-inspired backdrops, capture mirror selfies and direct themselves in a “crowd surfing”-style concert moment.

They also tested out the phone’s Interpreter feature — which uses AI to translate conversations or texts in real time — to send messages to the Korean boy band. Samsung is touting its Galaxy S26 Ultra as a phone for content creation and connectivity, with features like “Nightography,” which automatically adjusts the lighting in photos and videos for dim environments , and a Photo Assist feature, which uses Galaxy AI to upscale or digitally retouch your footage.

Samsung’s Quick Share feature, meantime, – which allows for cross-platform sharing of files — is now compatible with Apple AirDrop. In a press release, Samsung says the BTS activation helps to reimagine the traditional concert viewing experience by “enabling the audience to emotionally engage with artists and their performances in more immersive ways,” while the Galaxy S26 Ultra camera “captures memorable moments from live performances, allowing the audience around the world to relive and share the experience, bringing the energy and emotion of the concert into their everyday lives.

”in March. Samsung launched its first U.S. tour stop activation in Stanford, CA earlier this month and the global partnership will continue on in other select tour dates through 2027. Charlize Theron Says ‘In 10 Years, AI Is Going to Be Able to Do’ Timothée Chalamet’s Job, but it ‘Will Not Be Able to Replace’ Live Performance Like Ballet ‘Apex’ Review: Man Is the Predator in a Rip-Roaring Outdoor Duel Between Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton





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