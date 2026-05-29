Samsung's Galaxy Ring Can Now Adjust Your AC While You Sleep—but There’s a Catch

You need both a Samsung AC and a Galaxy wearable to reap the benefits.

Samsung’s Galaxy wearables will soon be able to communicate with your air conditioner to adjust the temperature of your bedroom while you sleep. For those who are chronically hot at night, that may sound like a dream come true.

The catch? You need to own a very specific Samsung air conditioner.reported earlier this week that Samsung is rolling out a new feature for Galaxy wearables and Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners soon: WindFree Good Sleep.

In essence, WindFree Good Sleep allows the Bespoke AC to access yourIn order to use the Good Sleep feature, though, you need three things: the Bespoke AI WindFree AC, which Samsung released earlier this year, a Galaxy Ring or Galaxy Watch, and the SmartThings app. Once you connect the Bespoke AI WindFree AC to your home’s Wi-Fi and enable the Good Sleep function in the SmartThings app, your air conditioner will use sleep data from your Galaxy wearable to adjust its speeds and temperatures: The aim is to keep you comfortable all night without requiring you to trundle out of bed and adjust your thermostat.

Samsung has not specified which Galaxy Watch models support the feature, but given that it works with the Galaxy Ring, it’s also likely that the Galaxy Watch 6 will also be compatible. After all, the Galaxy Ring and Watch 6 both have optical heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep tracking sensors, all of which would be needed for the WindFree Good Sleep feature. , glucose monitoring, and improved cardiovascular health tracking.

Seeing the company combine its smart home products with its wearables makes sense, and. Nevertheless, it’s also yet another example of the various new ways tech companies are finding to leverage and monetize your health data. Some of those applications are genuinely useful and neat. We’ll find out whether this one is in that category once we’ve tested it ourselves.

It's now clear, most people aren’t interested in a persistent AI companion. The next wave is all about being a friend to your own body. Google Is in Full-On Damage Control Over Its New Health App I'd tell you to check the Google Health app to monitor your blood pressure, but that might just make matters worse.





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