Samsung's Decision to Drop 10x Zoom on Galaxy S Series Raises Questions

Samsung's decision to replace the 10x optical zoom feature on its Galaxy S series of phones with a 5x zoom has been met with curiosity and some skepticism. The change was made in 2024, and it seems that Samsung has stuck with this decision for the S24, S25, and S26. One of the main reasons for this change was to save weight and space, thanks to the introduction of a 50MP sensor and enhanced stabilization.

Samsung 's decision to replace the 10x optical zoom feature on its Galaxy S series of phones with a 5x zoom has been met with curiosity and some skepticism.

The change was made in 2024, and it seems that Samsung has stuck with this decision for the S24, S25, and S26. One of the main reasons for this change was to save weight and space, thanks to the introduction of a 50MP sensor and enhanced stabilization. This new array allowed the camera to capture the same quality of image by using a combination of the larger 1.4μm pixel sensor and the 5x optical zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy AI feature set headlined the launch of the S24, including the ProVisual Engine that applied AI-based processing to photos, and could improve the quality of images that were taken at 100x zoom. The S24's new telephoto camera also featured an f/3.4 aperture lens compared to the f/4.9 on the S23's camera, improving low-light performance. The decision to move on to the 5x optical zoom was based on real-world usage statistics.

Speaking during a media briefing, Samsung detailed some of the reasons behind the switch, and how it was down to user data. The results from these sensors have largely been positive for the Chinese brands, delivering enhanced telephoto performance even if most of the zoom is derived from the sensor and not the lens.

According to South Korean tech insider 'yeux1122', Samsung may also drop the 3x zoom camera module and re-design the body to accommodate a larger internal battery, while making the phone more lightweight than before. Samsung is also reportedly considering adding a 'Pro' model to its S27 lineup, which will add a fourth option to the S series for users who are after the premium processing power and feature set without the bulk of the Ultra version, much like Apple does with the iPhone Pro and Pro Max





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Samsung Galaxy S Series 10X Zoom 5X Zoom 50MP Sensor

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