You probably can’t see the difference, but it does give Samsung bragging rights, I guess.

A year after being announced, the Odyssey G6 is finally being released.is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.

, the Samsung Odyssey G6 G60H rolls out next month for $899.99. The 27-inch gaming monitor will have an absurd 1,100Hz refresh rate, narrowly edging out. But whether or not you can actually see the difference, it does give the company bragging rights. So there is that, I guess.

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The G60H will only be able ot hit 1,100Hz in 1080p. Bumping the resolution up to 1440p will drop the refresh rate to 600Hz, which is still absurdly fast. The Dual Mode IPS panel is also the first to feature Samsung’s new Odyssey Clear Motion tech, which reduces motion blur during games. Eventually, the company plans to bring Clear Motion to more gaming monitors. Black Equalizer also makes it easier to see details in dark scenes.

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