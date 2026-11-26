Discover how Samsung's new AI Network Guard feature in One UI 9 blocks app ads by restricting internet access. Learn the hidden settings method to enable this powerful ad-blocking tool for offline apps and parental control on Galaxy devices.

Samsung has officially rolled out One UI 9, introducing the AI Network Guard feature that allows users to completely cut off internet access for selected applications on Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This capability serves dual purposes by enhancing privacy through ad elimination and providing robust parental control mechanisms. The tool is particularly effective for offline games, e-readers, and document scanners that rely on data connections solely to fetch promotional content.

The mechanism operates by severing the internet connection for targeted applications, which prevents them from loading online advertisements such as banners or interstitial videos. This method delivers a cleaner user experience without intrusive marketing materials for apps that function primarily offline. However, it requires manual cache clearing to remove previously cached ads that may still appear after the restriction is applied.

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Accessing this functionality requires activating a hidden developer menu known as Connectivity Labs within the Wi-Fi settings. Users must navigate to Connections, select Wi-Fi, tap the three-dot menu, and choose Intelligent Wi-Fi. Tapping the version number seven times triggers the activation process, revealing the Connectivity Labs option below the version number.

Opening the AI Network Guard prompts users to set up a Guardian PIN to secure the feature against unauthorized changes. Once established, individuals can individually select applications to restrict, making it ideal for tools like barcode readers that do not require network data. Blocking these apps prevents unnecessary data usage and eliminates ad-related background activity.

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The feature includes an advanced settings page accessible via the three-dot menu, offering granular control over internet restrictions. A key option allows users to set a Downtime period during which the guard temporarily stops blocking access, beneficial for parental control scenarios. This ensures children can use restricted apps and games during designated hours without permanent barriers.

Another powerful option enables users to restrict all existing and future browsers and games from accessing the internet en masse. This blanket restriction helps prevent bypassing content filters by installing new applications, ensuring any newly downloaded games are automatically subject to the same connectivity rules. The mass restriction feature provides a more robust safety net for family devices.