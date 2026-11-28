Samsung One UI 9.5 update introduces a feature that detects phone drops and automatically pushes marketing notifications for Samsung Care+ protection plans to users.

Samsung is rolling out One UI 9.5 to a broad base of beta testers, introducing significant changes to how its devices handle physical impact data. While the update brings various system improvements, it also introduces a controversial new feature within the Warranty Care application. This app, designed to serve as a diagnostic hub, will now actively monitor the height and intensity of any falls involving the user's Galaxy smartphone. Instead of simply recording this data for repair estimates, the system is programmed to trigger unsolicited sales pitches directly to the device owner. This marks a shift toward aggressive, context-aware marketing based on physical device usage patterns.

Drop Detection Mechanics and Trigger Thresholds

The core mechanism behind this new feature relies on the device's internal sensors, which track acceleration and impact force during accidental drops. When a fall is detected, the data is immediately routed to the Samsung Warranty Care app. According to code analyzed by technology experts, specific thresholds are used to determine when a marketing notification should be pushed. The system is configured to trigger a sales alert for a Samsung Care+ protection plan if the phone experiences a single drop from 90 centimeters onto a hard surface. Alternatively, the marketing trigger activates if the device suffers three separate drops from 60 centimeters within a rolling 30-day period. This logic aims to identify users who are at higher risk of future device damage, positioning them as prime candidates for extended warranty services.

Also read Detection of Vaporized Rock Reveals the Birth of a Solar System

User Privacy Concerns and Aggressive Sales Tactics

Many users and privacy advocates have expressed discomfort with the concept of a smartphone physically monitoring handling habits to drive revenue. The integration of hardware telemetry with commercial marketing campaigns raises questions about the extent to which personal device usage data is being commodified. While advertisers have long collected digital activity such as browsing history and app interactions, this new approach extends surveillance into the physical world. Critics describe the tactic as dystopian, noting that it forces a sales solution onto consumers who may have already purchased protection or prefer not to be marketed to after an accident. The notification is delivered regardless of the user's current needs, creating a disruptive experience that prioritizes Samsung's sales targets over user convenience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Timeline for Release and Global Rollout Plans

The controversial drop-detection marketing feature is scheduled to arrive in the stable public release of One UI 9.5. Samsung has set the rollout date for early 2027, giving the company a significant window to refine the software and potentially address user feedback before the general public receives the update. Currently, the feature is being tested in the beta environment, allowing Samsung to gather data on performance and user reaction. The extended timeline between the beta phase and the stable release suggests that the company is aware of the potential friction this update may cause. Users who have already installed the beta version have begun reporting the appearance of these notifications, providing early evidence of how the feature will function in real-world scenarios.

Steps to Disable Samsung Care+ Marketing Alerts

Users who wish to opt out of these targeted sales notifications can take immediate action to disable the feature. Samsung has provided a clear pathway to turn off these marketing pushes through the device settings menu. To stop the notifications, users must navigate to the settings within the Samsung ecosystem and locate the section dedicated to marketing communications. Within this menu, there is a specific category labeled Marketing that controls these types of alerts. By default, this setting is switched on in One UI 9.5, meaning users must manually toggle it off to prevent the Warranty Care app from sending unsolicited offers. Disabling this category ensures that while the phone may still monitor drops for diagnostic purposes, it will no longer use that data to generate commercial pop-ups or sales pitches.