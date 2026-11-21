Samsung One UI 9.5 introduces a native App Lock feature that allows users to automatically activate Privacy Display for specific apps like banking, solving previous viewing friction on Galaxy S26 Ultra devices.

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming One UI 9.5 software update will introduce a native App Lock feature for Galaxy devices. This update allows users to restrict access to specific applications using either biometric authentication or a passcode. The implementation is particularly significant for users of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as it directly addresses long-standing complaints regarding the behavior of the Privacy Display function.

Native App Lock Mechanism Explained

The new App Lock functionality enables users to select individual applications and mandate secure entry requirements. Once an app is locked, the system requires authentication before the interface becomes accessible to the user. This core mechanism serves as a fundamental security layer, ensuring that sensitive personal data remains protected from unauthorized physical access. The feature operates independently of the device lock screen, providing granular control over application-level security.

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Furthermore, the update integrates this security measure with the existing Privacy Display technology. When a user unlocks a specified app, the system can automatically trigger Privacy Display. This automation removes the need for manual toggling, streamlining the user experience while maintaining high security standards. The integration ensures that security protocols are enforced consistently every time a protected application is opened.

Resolving Privacy Display Friction

Previous iterations of Privacy Display suffered from usability issues that frustrated Galaxy owners. The feature darkened the screen when viewed from angles, preventing shoulder surfing, but it also hindered legitimate sharing. Users often struggled to show their screens to friends when watching videos or browsing photos because the anti-peeping mode was difficult to disable quickly. This friction made the feature less practical for social interactions where screen visibility was desired.

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One UI 9.5 resolves this dilemma by allowing selective application of the anti-peeking filter. Users can configure the system to activate Privacy Display exclusively for sensitive apps, such as banking or email clients. Conversely, entertainment applications like streaming services can remain unhidden. This selective approach means users can comfortably show fun videos to friends without worrying about unauthorized access to their financial data. The solution balances privacy with social usability.

Hardware Constraints and Testing

Despite the software improvements, hardware limitations remain a concern for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Expert hardware testers have demonstrated that Privacy Display significantly reduces brightness and pixel sharpness. These degradations are noticeable even when viewing the screen straight on, particularly when Maximum Privacy Display is engaged. The technology creates a visual barrier that compromises the premium display quality that Samsung devices are known for.

Testing also reveals that the Galaxy S26 Ultra exhibits a lower maximum brightness output compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This reduction occurs even when Privacy Display is turned off, suggesting potential hardware or calibration differences in the new model. The ideal implementation of privacy technology should preserve the user's viewing experience while effectively thwarting nearby observers. Samsung faces the challenge of improving this balance in future iterations.

Release Timeline and Next Steps

One UI 9.5 is currently available in beta form for developers and select participants. Samsung has indicated that the official stable release is scheduled for early 2027. This timeline allows the company to refine the App Lock and Privacy Display integration based on beta feedback. The extended development period aims to ensure a polished and bug-free experience for the general public upon launch.

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Until the stable release arrives, Galaxy users must rely on existing workarounds or endure the current usability trade-offs. The native App Lock feature represents a significant step forward in addressing these frustrations. However, the underlying hardware performance issues related to brightness and clarity require further engineering attention. Samsung must iterate on its privacy technology to ensure it does not degrade the core viewing experience for S26 Ultra owners.