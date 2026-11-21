Samsung dominates the US market with exclusive matte OLED TVs. Explore the S95H, S90H, and S95F models featuring Glare Free tech, pricing details, and performance specs.

Samsung remains the sole television manufacturer in the United States offering OLED screens with a matte finish, distinguishing its lineup from competitors who utilize different panel technologies like quantum-dot variants. This exclusive positioning allows consumers to choose between specific models that balance glare reduction with high-end picture quality, including the 2026 S95H, the S90H, the 2025 S95F, and the 2024 S95D iteration. While the selection is narrow, industry reviewers have consistently praised these displays for eliminating reflections while maintaining the deep blacks and rich colors characteristic of OLED technology.

S95H Flagship Specifications and Pricing

Samsung combines self-lit pixel precision with its third-generation proprietary Glare Free matte coating to create the S95H flagship series, available in 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and an massive 83-inch size. The smaller models utilize advanced QD-OLED panels that pair blue self-emissive OLEDs with a quantum dot color conversion layer, while the 83-inch version employs a Tandem WOLED panel designed to deliver superior brightness and color accuracy. This generation is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor featuring 128 neural networks, enabling up to 3,000 nits of HDR brightness and a 165Hz variable refresh rate for gaming compatibility.

Also read Samsung Galaxy S26 AI Features Reduce Notification Overload for Users in 2026

The S95H distinguishes itself through immense luminance headroom and an ultra-thin FloatLayer design that allows for flush-mounting, alongside compatibility with Samsung's optional Wireless One Connect Box. This architecture uses refined anti-reflective chemistry to preserve contrast even in brightly lit rooms, a critical advantage over standard matte displays that may scatter light and soften perceived contrast under heavy illumination. It is also the first Samsung flagship OLED to support the Samsung Art Store, blending functionality with aesthetic versatility for modern living spaces.

Retail pricing for the S95H ranges from $2,499.99 for the 55-inch model to $6,499.99 for the 83-inch variant, with the 65-inch version often becoming the most popular choice during seasonal sales at approximately $2,299.99. This specific configuration is ideal for living rooms with large windows, as the matte surface effectively reduces mirror-like reflections without compromising the cinematic experience, making dark scenes from shows like Game of Thrones visible even on sunny afternoons.

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S90H Mid-Range Value and Performance

Samsung has expanded its matte OLED accessibility with the S90H, a mid-range model that brings UL-verified Glare Free technology to a more affordable price point across sizes ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches. This television relies primarily on WOLED panels paired with the same NQ4 AI Gen3 processor and 165Hz Motion Xcelerator gaming suite found in the flagship S95H, ensuring consistent performance across different tiers of the product line.

Key gaming features include support for 4K resolution at 165Hz across four HDMI 2.1 ports, along with compatibility for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, plus OLED HDR+ tone mapping. The primary distinction of the S90H lies in its internal architecture, which integrates all ports and the power supply directly into the TV chassis, eliminating the need for an external or wireless One Connect Box. This design choice allows Samsung to trade a small amount of peak HDR luminance for a significantly more competitive retail price.

U.S. pricing for the S90H starts at $1,399.99 for the 42-inch entry model and reaches $5,299.99 for the 83-inch large format. During holiday promotions, the company often discounts the 65-inch model to $1,399.99, offering an unbeatable value proposition for consumers seeking top-tier picture quality with the practical benefit of a matte display on a beautiful OLED panel.

S95F Second-Generation Technology Refinement

The S95F model represents a further refinement of Samsung's matte OLED formula, incorporating second-generation Glare Free 2.0 technology across its 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch lineup. Built around high-efficiency QD-OLED panels, this television operates on the same NQ4 AI Gen3 processor available in the 2026 models, ensuring advanced upscaling and processing capabilities for all content types.

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While the S95H can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness, the S95F peaks at 2,000 nits, still providing ample luminance for 165Hz variable refresh rate support for gamers. Samsung states that its self-illuminating pixels deliver Pantone-validated color volume and dark-room contrast, enhanced by AI Motion Enhancer Pro and Auto HDR Remastering Pro to sharpen fast-moving sports and older broadcast feeds.

The fundamental difference between the S95F and its newer counterparts lies in its physical architecture and current market value, positioning it as a highly capable option for those prioritizing the proven performance of the Glare Free 2.0 coating. By maintaining the core strengths of QD-OLED technology while optimizing the matte finish, Samsung ensures that viewers can enjoy immersive content without the visual distractions of ambient light reflections, solidifying its unique position in the premium television market.