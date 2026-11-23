Samsung may shift some devices to a two-year release cycle as rising component costs squeeze its hardware plans. The report puts the Galaxy Watch 10 in 2028.

If you like upgrading your devices every year, Samsung may soon ask you to wait longer. A recent report suggests that Samsung may move some devices to a biennial release cycle as the company retools its hardware strategy because of rising manufacturing costs. Under that schedule, users could be waiting until 2028 for the next Galaxy Watch 10.

The report also says that Samsung's mobile division has posted two straight quarterly losses, according to a report out of Korea. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 is reportedly struggling to meet expected sales numbers after its price increased over the previous model.

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Samsung Biennial Release Cycle and Galaxy Watch 10 Timing

Samsung may be moving to a biennial release cycle for some devices, which would push the Galaxy Watch 10 to 2028. The change is tied to the company's effort to retool its hardware strategy in response to increasing manufacturing costs.

Spreading out hardware launches could give Samsung more time to develop new hardware. For consumers who prefer incremental yearly updates, that slower pace may be welcome, although the company has not confirmed the plan.

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Samsung has not confirmed any of these changes. The report describes a possible direction for the company rather than an announced product calendar, so buyers should treat the 2028 timing as an expectation rather than an official date.

Galaxy Watch 9 Sales and Mobile Division Losses

The Galaxy Watch 9 is struggling to hit expected sales because of a price increase over the Galaxy Watch 8. The report links the weaker performance to higher manufacturing costs, which led to a price rise that did not sit well with buyers.

The pressure extends beyond smartwatches. Samsung is also considering reducing production of its mid-tier Galaxy A-series phones by 20 percent. The company would reportedly use that freed-up capacity to make more room for its higher-end Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra smartphones.

The report also points to a broader trend in wearables. It says Samsung's shipments of smartwatches at the start of 2025 declined by 12 percent year-over-year. That decline came before the Galaxy Watch 9 launched with new health features, a 390 mAh battery, and the Snapdragon Wear Elite hardware platform.

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What Galaxy Watch Buyers Can Expect Next

Samsung fans should not expect new smartwatch announcements from the company in 2026, based on its typical release schedule and the reported move of the Galaxy Watch 10 to 2028. Two Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch 9, were already released in 2026.

Instead, Samsung is focusing on delivering new health features and software updates to its Galaxy Watch lineup throughout 2027. Owners who want fresh capabilities may get them through software rather than new hardware during that period.

Buyers should also prepare for higher prices. If the Galaxy Watch 10 arrives in 2028, users should not be surprised by another price increase, especially as component prices continue to trend upward. Anyone planning a Galaxy Watch upgrade in 2027 may need to spend that money elsewhere.