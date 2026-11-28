A new AI Recompose feature for One UI could let you reframe photos in 3D.

A new AI Recompose feature for One UI could let you reframe photos in 3D.is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.after you’ve taken it.

The code is part of Samsung’s Photo Editor app and builds on the existing Move tool. Users would be able to toggle between Move and Recompose, the latter of which is associated with text strings reading:The Photo Assistant’s move and erase settings also say you can “change the angle and perspective of your photos. ”says that the feature works by using a separate Spatial Core app to turn the photo into a 3D rendering using a depth map.

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Users can then change the perspective in 3D before Photo Editor sends the image to the cloud, where generative AI would be used to fill in the missing parts of the image. We found 60-odd Black Friday deals we love for $100 or lessDisney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max are all over 50 percent off for Black Friday. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.