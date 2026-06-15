Samsung HW-Q900F Soundbar Tops Consumer Reports with Perfect Sound Quality Score

The Samsung HW-Q900F has achieved a rare perfect score for sound quality from Consumer Reports, outperforming all other tested soundbars. This 7.1.2-channel system with Dolby Atmos support combines advanced features like SpaceFit Sound Pro Plus and Q-Symphony with an affordable $1,500 price tag, making it a top contender in the home audio market.

Immersive home theater audio isn't something you're going to get from TV speakers, but you also don't need to invest in a massive surround sound system.

Soundbars serve as an excellent middle-ground - in terms of both performance and value - and just about every TV manufacturer makes one or several of these audio accessories. Brands like Samsung tend to release new soundbars every year, and Consumer Reports (CR) awarded top honors to the $1,500 Samsung HW-Q900F. The bar earned a perfect 5 out of 5 for sound quality, a feat that no other CR-tested soundbar can claim.

Praise for the Samsung HW-Q900F continues over at Amazon, where it earned a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, based on over 30 reviews. Billed as a 7.1.2 system, the HW-Q900F features seven front speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two up-firing drivers that shoot audio toward the ceiling and back down again, earning the HW-Q900F its Dolby Atmos certification.

"Crisp highs, deep bass, great surround sound with Dolby Atmos," is what one user had to say. Thanks to Samsung's SpaceFit Sound Pro Plus technology, the HW-Q900F automatically optimizes audio to best accommodate the unique acoustics of your listening space via sensors. Another great HW-Q900F feature for sound quality is Q-Symphony, a Samsung exclusive that leverages both soundbar and TV speakers simultaneously, resulting in a wider, more detailed soundstage (requires a compatible 2020-2025 model).

We were also pleased to discover that this Samsung soundbar has a dedicated center speaker for enhanced dialogue clarity.

"Dialogue reproduction is clear, balanced, and unfatiguing," is what one Crutchfield user had to say in their four-star review. We should additionally point out that the HW-Q900F earned a perfect 4.9/5 score at B&H Photo (based on 150 reviews). The Q900F supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and the former can even be used to wirelessly transmit audio when connected to a compatible Samsung TV.

That said, a few Amazon shoppers weren't overly thrilled with this product's musical performance, though room acoustics and other variables can overshadow the soundbar's capability. If you're not in a rush, it actually might be worth waiting for the HW-900F to drop in price. It was $1,500 at the time of writing, but it's been on sale for as little as $1,000.

Samsung's Q-Series soundbars are 2025 releases, but until retailers work through remaining inventory, you'll still be able to buy them brand-new. That includes models like the flagship. Systems like the LG SC9S and Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus also earned top marks in multiple test categories, including sound quality, versatility, audio immersion, and ease of use. Still, the Samsung HW-Q900F is the CR champ, and it's not a soundbar that's going to be around forever





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