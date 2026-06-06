Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 May Stick with 25W Charging, Lagging Behind Rivals

New reports suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will keep the same 25W charging and 4,300mAh battery as its predecessor, while the Z Fold 8 may get 45W. The Flip's focus appears to be on design refinements and AI rather than charging improvements.

Samsung 's upcoming clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 , is reportedly set to retain the same 25W wired charging speed as its predecessor, continuing a multi-generational trend of slow charging updates.

Leaks indicate the device will also keep a 4,300mAh battery, specs that lag behind competitors offering 30W-45W charging. While Samsung may be preparing a charging upgrade to 45W for the larger Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Flip lineup appears to be standing still. The emphasis seems to be elsewhere: a thinner chassis, reduced display crease, next-gen Exynos processor, and AI/software enhancements, rather than addressing battery or charging concerns. This suggests an iterative refresh rather than a major redesign.

Despite being a polished product leading the foldable market, consumers seeking faster charging may be disappointed. The phone is expected to debut at Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event in July





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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Foldable Phone Charging Speed 25W Battery Galaxy Z Fold 8 45W Leaks Upgrade

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