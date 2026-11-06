Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Review: Battery Life and Durability Lead the Pack

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 delivers exceptional battery life and rugged durability. This in-depth review explores its hardware upgrades, 800mAh cell, and fitness tracking capabilities against competitors.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 represents a significant evolution in Samsung's wearable technology lineup, combining rugged durability with industry-leading battery performance. After thirteen years of iterative updates in the smartwatch market, this second generation of the Ultra series introduces substantial hardware upgrades that address previous limitations. The device features a larger 1.52-inch display capable of reaching 5,000 nits of brightness, setting a new standard for outdoor visibility. This technical leap positions the watch as a formidable competitor in the premium wearable sector, particularly for users who prioritize longevity and robust physical construction.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Design Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 retains the distinctive squircle design language introduced in its predecessor, a choice that differentiates it from the ubiquitous circular smartwatches. While this aesthetic is polarizing, it successfully avoids confusion with Apple Watch designs. The new model is lighter and slimmer than both the original Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Ultra 4, measuring just 10.7mm in thickness. Weighing slightly under 2.2 ounces or 61.5 grams, the 47mm-only size option offers a substantial presence on the wrist without being excessively bulky. Samsung continues to utilize its proprietary Dynamic Lug System for watch bands, restricting users primarily to Samsung-made accessories and a limited selection of third-party options.

Also read Samsung Galaxy A38 Battery Leak Points to 6000mAh Capacity

Battery Longevity and Hardware Performance

A core improvement in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is the dramatic increase in battery capacity, which has grown from 590mAh in the first generation to 800mAh. This represents an increase of over a third in power storage, supported by the latest Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset. In practical testing with mid-to-light usage and the always-on display enabled, the device delivered three full days before the battery level dropped below 20 percent. This usage profile included frequent notifications, daily hour-long gym workouts, and media control for podcasts and music. Over a typical week, users can expect to charge the device only twice, extending the charge significantly if tracked workouts are skipped or the always-on display is disabled.

Durability and Water Resistance Features

The physical construction of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 emphasizes extreme durability, featuring a shock-resistant titanium casing. The device holds an IP69K rating for dust and water protection, making it completely dust-proof and capable of withstanding high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. With a water resistance rating of 10 ATM, the watch is suitable for diving depths up to 100 meters or 328 feet. Despite these robust specifications, Samsung has yet to release a dedicated diving app that was promised at the time of announcement. This hardware durability makes it arguably the most diving-friendly mainstream wearable currently available, although the software ecosystem for such specialized activities remains in development.

Advertisement

User Interface and Navigation Mechanics

Navigating the software interface of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 presents a learning curve due to complex gesture controls. The system relies on hardware buttons on the right edge alongside swipe gestures from various screen edges. Swiping down opens the Control Center for brightness and volume, while swiping up reveals the app drawer. Swiping right accesses notifications, which is an unconventional placement given typical user muscle memory expectations. The absence of a physical digital crown has been replaced by picker wheels, which can be overly sensitive when adjusting numerical inputs in fitness applications. This interface complexity, combined with the swipe-based navigation, can sometimes make accessing specific status screens or applications more cumbersome than on competing platforms.

Health Tracking and Future Prospects

Beyond hardware and navigation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 establishes its own path in health tracking with unique metrics of varying utility. The device is capable of tracking entire ultramarathons, appealing to serious endurance athletes. The improved battery life ensures that long-duration activities are recorded without the device powering down unexpectedly. While the software experience lags behind some competitors in terms of intuitive navigation, the combination of superior battery performance, rugged titanium design, and bright display addresses the primary complaints of previous models. For users seeking a smartwatch that prioritizes battery longevity and outdoor durability over minimalist aesthetics, this latest model from Samsung offers a compelling and highly capable solution.