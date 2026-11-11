Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Gesture Controls Guide

Master the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 gesture controls including Raise to Talk, Double Pinch, Shake to Dismiss, and Knock Knock for hands-free operation.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 9 in July 2026, offering a premium smartwatch experience priced between $380 and $460. The device features an advanced processor, a brighter AMOLED display, and enhanced battery life alongside new AI health capabilities like blood pressure monitoring. While many users focus on these core hardware upgrades, the watch also introduces sophisticated gesture controls designed to streamline interaction without physical touch.

Raise to Talk Voice Interaction

The Raise to Talk feature allows users to activate Google's Gemini AI assistant simply by bringing their wrist toward their mouth. This sensor-driven action eliminates the need to press buttons or use wake phrases, making voice commands more natural when hands are occupied. Once triggered, the assistant can manage calendar events, send messages, and retrieve information from compatible apps seamlessly.

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Double Pinch Shortcut Actions

Users can perform the Double Pinch gesture by bringing their thumb and index finger together twice on the hand wearing the watch. This motion enables hands-free control for answering calls, dismissing alarms, controlling music playback, and triggering cameras on connected Galaxy smartphones. It is particularly useful for maintaining hygiene or convenience while carrying items or exercising.

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Shake to Dismiss Alerts

The Shake to Dismiss function responds to two quick rotations of the wrist to decline incoming calls and clear notifications. This gesture provides an efficient alternative to tapping the screen or pressing physical buttons, saving time when fumbling through pockets or bags. Users can choose this method over Double Pinch for alarm dismissal based on personal comfort and situational ease.

Knock Knock App Launching

The Knock Knock gesture involves making a fist and bending the wrist downward twice to launch specific apps or features instantly. This customizable shortcut can be assigned to tools like the flashlight, workout modes, or frequently used applications such as Spotify and Google Maps. Activation must occur within five seconds of waking the display to ensure reliable response from the system.