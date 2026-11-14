Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Plus Unveil 61% Faster AI and AirDrop Integration

Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S12 series with 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chips and new One UI 9 features including Now Nudge and Now Brief for enhanced AI productivity.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S12 series, marking a decisive shift in its premium tablet strategy by discontinuing the entry-level model. The company now offers only the Galaxy Tab S12 + and the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, positioning them as the most powerful tablets in its history. These devices leverage advanced hardware and deeper software integrations to serve high-end productivity and creative workflows.

At the heart of the new lineup is the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, which delivers a 19% faster CPU, 17% better GPU power, and a massive 61% increase in neural processing speed for onboard AI tasks. Samsung reports that these performance gains are supported by a new 3D Vapor Chamber cooling system, which ensures the processor maintains peak efficiency during intensive operations without overheating.

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The combination of raw processing power and improved thermal management results in superior battery life, a key advantage for users who rely on their devices for extended periods. This balance makes the Galaxy Tab S12 series particularly attractive for professionals engaging in complex video editing and AI-driven workflows, while still maintaining robust endurance.

Samsung has further enhanced the hardware with the inclusion of Adobe Photoshop, preloaded on the devices with four months of free use. The software features a tablet-optimized interface and full support for the S Pen, ensuring precise creative input for digital artists and designers who require professional-grade tools on the go.

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Software upgrades accompany the hardware refresh, with Samsung rolling out One UI 9 based on Android 17 in September 2026. This update brings refined Galaxy AI features that significantly boost daily productivity, including the Now Nudge feature integrated directly into the keyboard. Now Nudge offers intelligent to-do list and calendar suggestions to help users manage their daily tasks more efficiently.

The Now Brief feature has also been expanded with greater customization capabilities, allowing users to tailor how information such as weather updates and reminders is presented. Additionally, the camera experience has been modernized with Photo Assist, which now accepts spoken descriptions for photo edits, streamlining the editing process through context-aware AI support.

Beyond AI features, Samsung has introduced significant changes to the user interface with One UI 8.5 and One UI 9, particularly regarding the Quick Panel. Earlier in 2026, One UI 8.5 introduced a fully customizable Quick Panel, allowing users to add, remove, resize, and reorganize individual controls and widgets to suit their aesthetic preferences.

The Quick Panel now includes new shortcuts such as Audio broadcasts, enabling Galaxy tablet users to share media or voice through Auracast directly from the panel. With the arrival of One UI 9, the design of the Quick Panel received further refinement, adopting a visual style that resembles Apple's Liquid Glass interface for a more polished look.

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Samsung's strategy for 2026 involved a phased rollout of major One UI updates, starting with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 in May 2026. This initial release focused on revamping Bixby, transforming it from a basic AI tool into a conversational virtual assistant capable of searching the web and providing real-time results within its own interface.

In a significant move for cross-platform compatibility, Samsung has also expanded its file-sharing capabilities. Early in 2026, the company started rolling out support for file-sharing with Apple devices through the Quick Share app. This allows Galaxy tablet users to send files to nearby Apple devices using AirDrop, a feature initially rolled out to the Galaxy S26 smartphone lineup.

The Galaxy Tab S12 series, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and supported by these software advancements, aims to attract users seeking a versatile device for both productivity and creativity. By eliminating the entry-level model and focusing on the S12+ and S12 Ultra, Samsung is targeting the premium segment with uncompromising performance.

The inclusion of professional-grade software like Adobe Photoshop and the optimization of AI tools for the S Pen further cement the tablets' role as serious tools for creative professionals and power users seeking the best Android tablets available for content creation.