Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Refurbished Deals on Back Market

Save money on the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet with certified refurbished models from Back Market. Prices start at $214 for fair condition, plus a free month of Super Duolingo.

Back Market is currently offering significant price reductions on certified refurbished versions of the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ tablet. The electronics marketplace has lowered prices across all three cosmetic condition tiers, allowing consumers to acquire high-quality devices at a fraction of the original retail cost. This strategic discounting aligns with growing consumer interest in sustainable technology purchases that prioritize value over brand-new releases.

Refurbished Pricing Tiers and Discounts

Back Market categorizes its pre-owned inventory into three distinct grades, each corresponding to a specific price point and physical condition. The fair condition model, which may feature visible signs of use and potential micro-scratches on the screen, has seen its price drop from $300 to $214. This represents a substantial saving for buyers who are less concerned with pristine aesthetics.

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For consumers seeking a cleaner appearance, the good condition variant is priced at $220, down from its original $300 listing. This grade guarantees a flawless screen with only light signs of previous use. The premium option, labeled as excellent condition, boasts almost no signs of wear and also features a flawless screen. While the original price for this tier was $330, it is now available for just $230.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is a 2025 model tablet that includes 128GB of internal storage capacity. This space is designed to safely store extensive libraries of videos, photos, and other digital files. Users who require additional storage can expand the device's capacity by adding a microSD card, which supports up to 2TB of extra space.

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Visually, the tablet features an 11-inch screen, providing ample real estate for browsing social media applications or streaming television shows in comfort. The display size strikes a balance between portability and immersion, making it suitable for casual media consumption on a couch or while traveling.

Audio Features and Multimedia Experience

To enhance its entertainment capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is equipped with quad speakers. These audio components are powered by Dolby Atmos technology, which creates a cinema-like multidimensional audio experience. This setup ensures that users receive rich, spatial sound output even when watching content without external headphones.

The combination of the large 11-inch display and the powerful quad-speaker system makes the tablet a compelling choice for media enthusiasts. The Dolby Atmos integration elevates the viewing experience by adding depth and clarity to movies, music, and games, effectively mimicking the audio quality found in professional home theater setups.

Included Super Duolingo Subscription Bonus

In addition to the hardware discounts, Back Market is including a complimentary one-month subscription to Super Duolingo with every certified refurbished Galaxy Tab A11+ purchase. This bonus adds value for buyers interested in language learning, providing access to over 40 courses for native English speakers.

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The Super Duolingo program also supports additional courses for users starting from Spanish, Chinese, and Arabic. This incentive encourages recipients to utilize their new tablet for educational purposes alongside entertainment, maximizing the utility of their investment in refurbished technology.