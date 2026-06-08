Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Rumors: Display, Battery, and Camera Details Emerge

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and the same primary and ultrawide cameras as the Ultra model. The device is expected to lack S Pen support and offer a more compact and affordable alternative to the Ultra model.

At this point, it is no secret that Samsung is preparing to introduce a new Pro tier to its flagship smartphone lineup with the upcoming Galaxy S27 series.

The device, reportedly called the Galaxy S27 Pro, has already appeared in previous leaks. Now, tipster kro has shared details about its display and battery specifications of this device. According to kro, the Galaxy S27 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. Previous reports had suggested that the screen could measure around 6.47 inches, so the latest claim points to a very similar size.

Could the Galaxy S27 Pro hit the right size balance? Samsung has followed a fairly predictable size strategy with its Galaxy S lineup in recent years. The standard model has usually stayed around the 6.3-inch mark, while the Plus variant has offered a larger 6.7-inch display. If the Galaxy S27 Pro does arrive with a 6.5-inch screen, it could sit neatly between the two.

That may appeal to users who want something more compact than the Plus or Ultra models, but still do not want to give up too much screen space. The tipster also claims that the Galaxy S27 Pro will not include S Pen support. That feature is expected to remain exclusive to the Ultra model. The battery upgrade is where things get more interesting.

The more interesting detail here is the battery capacity. The Galaxy S27 Pro is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which may not sound impressive when compared with some recent Android flagships.

However, within Samsung's own lineup, it would still be a meaningful upgrade. For context, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which launched in February 2026, also came with a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S27 Pro would also offer slightly more capacity than the Galaxy S26+, which launched with a 4,900mAh battery. Samsung has often moved slowly with battery and charging upgrades, so a 5,000mAh cell in the new Pro model would likely be welcomed by Galaxy fans.

The rest of the package sounds promising as well. The S27 Pro is also rumored to share the Ultra model's primary and ultrawide cameras, with the zoom lens being the main area where Samsung could create some separation between the two. If that turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy S27 Pro could become a very easy sell for buyers who want much of the Ultra experience without going all the way up to Samsung's largest and most expensive flagship.

The Galaxy S27 Pro would offer a more compact and affordable alternative to the Ultra model, with the added benefit of a slightly larger battery and potentially improved camera performance. This could make it an attractive option for users who want a high-end smartphone experience without breaking the bank.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Galaxy S27 Series 6.5-Inch Display 5 000Mah Battery S Pen Support Ultra Model Galaxy S26 Ultra Galaxy S26+

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Redefines Luxury Android Flagship at $1,300A comprehensive review of Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra highlights its new Armor Aluminum body, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance, Privacy Display, and robust camera system, noting both strengths and areas where competition still leads.

Read more »

Why Samsung phones flash a tiny light during calls and how to fix sensor issuesAn explanation of the proximity sensor in Samsung Galaxy devices, why a faint blinking dot appears during calls, and step‑by‑step troubleshooting tips for sensor malfunctions.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Leak Reveals Premium Design OverhaulNewly leaked renders suggest Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE will feature a flagship-like design with slimmer bezels and an aluminum frame, moving away from previous budget compromises.

Read more »

Samsung Quietly Drops Galaxy Watch 8 to New Record Low to Clear Out 2025 Released SmartwatchEnjoy one of the best around for less right now.

Read more »