Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus UWB Removal Sparks Upgrade Debate

MIIT listings reveal the Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus lacks ultra-wideband support. This change impacts Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus owners considering an upgrade to the new model tier.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S27 Plus will not include ultra-wideband connectivity, a significant change from its predecessor. Industry listings from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, indicate that the Galaxy S27 Plus will lack ultra-wideband support. This decision removes a key differentiator that has historically separated the Plus series from base-tier Galaxy models for years.

Hardware Specifications and Display Differences

Products in the Samsung Galaxy Plus series set themselves apart from base-tier Galaxy models with their grander specs in areas like size, display, and charging speeds. The Galaxy S26 Plus, for example, is 7.3 mm thick and weighs 190 grams, compared to the standard S26's 7.2 mm thickness and 167 grams of weight. The former also has a display spanning 6.7 inches, while the latter reaches only 6.3 inches. The Plus can charge up to 69% battery in 30 minutes, whereas the standard Galaxy S26 can only reach 55%. Beyond a bigger display and longer-lasting battery, there's another important feature that separates the Plus series from the smaller phones.

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Ultra-Wideband Technology Functionality

Modern Samsung Galaxy Plus, Ultra, and Z Fold devices support ultra-wideband, or UWB, technology. UWB protocols communicate with and monitor the area around them by emitting very short radio pulses across a wide frequency band, thus allowing them to interact with nearby devices. This is the same technology which lets iPhones pinpoint an AirTag's exact location. Their time of flight, or ToF, and angle of arrival, or AoA, functions are capable of measuring distance and direction with a three-dimensional perspective. For example, this allows users to use one device to control other smart home appliances.

Stakeholder Positions on Feature Removal

As useful as UWB technology might be for current Samsung Galaxy Plus owners to find their smart trackers, future customers or those looking for an upgrade might not be afforded the same luxury. Listings from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, or MIIT, indicate the Galaxy S27 Plus will not support UWB connectivity. Samsung isn't doing away with the technology completely, however. The S27 Pro and S27 Ultra are still slated to feature UWB functionality. Thus, while Samsung users won't have to completely say goodbye to it, some might need to level up to the next product tier to still be able to use it.

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Consumer Reaction to Upgrade Policy

Users complained that the change gives them less motivation to upgrade their smartphones. One user said, "Samsung is coasting hard, releasing the same phone five years in a row." The user added, "And in the case of the S24, making it worse by increasing its size and using the Exynos that no one wants instead of the Snapdragon chip." Others argued the change is an arbitrary switch meant to manufacture differences between Galaxy S series devices. Critics suggest this strategy might reduce the product line's quality and value as a whole, potentially alienating mid-tier buyers.

Impact on Smart Home Integration

The removal of ultra-wideband from the Plus model affects how consumers interact with their ecosystem. UWB allows for precise location tracking and smart home control that standard Bluetooth or Wi-Fi cannot match. Without this feature, Galaxy S27 Plus owners lose the ability to use three-dimensional positioning for nearby devices. This creates a clear divide between the Plus, Pro, and Ultra variants in the upcoming lineup.