Samsung One UI 9 Connectivity Crisis Hits Galaxy S26 Ultra and S25 Devices

Samsung Galaxy owners report widespread Wi-Fi and cellular failures after the One UI 9 update. Affected models include the S25 Ultra and Z Flip 7 as no official fix exists.

Samsung is facing intense criticism following the deployment of the One UI 9 software update, which has severely disrupted connectivity for millions of Galaxy smartphone users. The major update, designed to bring Android 17 features to the latest device lineup, has instead introduced critical bugs that render core communication tools unusable. Users are reporting widespread failures in both Wi-Fi and cellular data services across multiple high-end models.

The technical instability stems from deep-seated issues within the new operating system layer. Multiple reports indicate that the One UI 9.0 update has caused a systemic breakdown in network drivers. This is not an isolated glitch affecting a single device model but a broad failure impacting the entire ecosystem of Samsung smartphones. The severity of the bugs has left many owners without reliable internet access on the go.

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Galaxy S24 owners have been among the first to identify specific symptoms of this connectivity crash. Users describe a pattern where the device briefly connects to a Wi-Fi network before immediately disconnecting. The phone then displays a persistent connection failure error with every subsequent attempt to join a network. This behavior points to a handshake protocol error between the hardware and the new software version.

A similar Wi-Fi connectivity failure has been reported by owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Some users found a temporary workaround by disabling Wi-Fi 7 mode in the developer options. However, this fix is inconsistent and does not resolve the issue for everyone. The problem has also spread to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, suggesting a flaw in the chipset drivers.

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Beyond wireless internet, cellular data disruptions are affecting mobile users. One Galaxy S24 user confirmed that while Wi-Fi was functional, mobile data was completely non-responsive. This distinction isolates the bug to the cellular modem or baseband processor interaction. The issue is not limited to older flagships but extends to the newest hardware.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, representing the latest flagship tier, is also experiencing these cellular connectivity failures. Owners of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy A16, and Galaxy A17 have reported identical issues. The inclusion of mid-range devices like the A16 and A17 confirms that the bug is present in the shared One UI 9 codebase rather than specific to flagship silicon.

These connectivity failures prevent users from sending messages or using data-dependent applications. The disruption impacts both casual users and business professionals who rely on constant data access. The lack of mobile data leaves many in a holding pattern until engineering teams can identify the root cause.

No official fix is currently available for the general public. Samsung has not released a statement addressing the severity of these bugs or providing a timeline for a resolution. The silence from the manufacturer has compounded anxiety among device owners who cannot wait indefinitely for a patch.

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Historical context shows this is not the first stability issue with One UI 9. Minor bugs were reported earlier, but the connectivity crisis marks a significant escalation. The current situation highlights the risks of early-stage software rollouts in highly connected mobile ecosystems. Community forums remain the primary source of information until Samsung acts.