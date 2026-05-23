Samsung Galaxy Buds: secrets hidden in the earbuds, and sound improvement tips.

This guide offers information on the extra features, hidden features and sound optimization secrets of the Samsung Galaxy Buds. It provides useful tips for owners on how to make the most of their wireless earbuds.

plenty of features only Samsung devices have , and that's just as true of Samsung Galaxy Buds . The brand has been releasing wireless audio products for many years, like the Gear IconX from 2016 and the current Galaxy Buds series launched in 2019.

A big draw is their range of extra features. , but they continue the most important draw to these earbuds: their plentiful hidden features and tools they offer to owners. If you currently own a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, whether it's the newest version or the originals (or anything in between), you've probably used quite a few of its neat tools — but there are likely more that you've yet to discover.

These include some important tips and tricks that can help you make the most of your buds. One of the most important tools that earbud users should know about — that's right, most earbuds have it, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds — is an equalizer. An equalizer, often shortened to EQ, is a tool that lets you change how your music sounds by letting you change the volume of different frequencies.

For example, you can increase the'oomph' of your bass or reduce the prominence of treble. These are frequently used by earbud owners to tweak sound for personal taste, as So if you own Samsung Galaxy Buds, it's worth knowing how to change its equalizer settings to see if you can enjoy the earbuds more. [No_words]... You can use the former to enable SSC on the latter.

This stands for Samsung Scalable Codec (though some call it Seamless Codec), and it's a tech designed by the company to improve the sound of audio, by restoring any quality lost when the music is streamed wirelessly. It allows for 24 bit/96 kilohertz, which means it'll let you make the most of Spotify Lossless Audio which is also known to be some of the best audio over the web.

Considering this, it's really popular amongst Samsung fans, and some swear it's better than alternative codices like AAC and SBC. Another tip is that if you own a Samsung phone and earbuds, you can use the former to enable SSC on the latter. On Samsung Galaxy Buds, you can enable SSC by going to the earbuds' app, selecting Sound Quality and effects, going into the Advanced Quality Options menu, and then toggling Ultra high quality (UHQ) audio...





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Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Audio Hidden Features Equalizer Samsung Scalable Codec Touch Controls Head Gestures

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