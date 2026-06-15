Samsung Galaxy Buds can last up to 7 years, owners claim

Samsung Galaxy Buds owners claim their earbuds can last up to 7 years, with some users reporting they've used them for around five years without any issues. However, early failure is also a possibility, and Samsung's warranty doesn't cover battery replacement.

Apple AirPods can last between 2 and 3 years, with regular use, of course, can Samsung give Apple a run for its money? How long do owners say Samsung Galaxy Buds usually last?

Surprisingly, Samsung Galaxy Buds last an average of 2 to 3.5 years. Outliers do exist, though. One user squeezed 7 years out of the original version of Galaxy Buds. Some commenters shared similar experiences, claiming they rocked Samsung's in-ears for around five years.

At the same time, a group of users complained about early failure, which is to be expected. For instance, one Redditor had his buds die after five months. pointed out, keeping the earbuds clean and protecting them from damage means they'll work fine as long as the battery stays healthy. They added that even with a 50% degradation, it's possible to gain 5 hours of use from a single charge.

Fortunately, if your Galaxy Buds end up being one of the early failure outliers, paying $29 extra for Samsung Care+ extends the warranty to two years, which may be worth it just for the peace of mind. and keeping them out of harm's way will go a long way to extend their overall lifespan. However, you must also accept that batteries have a limited lifespan, as each charging cycle reduces battery capacity.

Wireless earbuds owners suggested never letting the batteries discharge fully, with Reddit userThough owners say Galaxy Buds can last over two years, what if your exact pair dies earlier? Sadly, Samsung's warranty doesn't cover battery replacement. Embarking on a solo repair isn't for the faint of heart (and is discouraged by the manufacturer), but it's technically possible. , over on Reddit, detailed a successful replacement with batteries they purchased via Amazon.

Doing so may be worth the effort when you think about it. A pair of replacement batteries will run you around $14, and iFixit provides a detailed. Considering that Samsung's in-ears are well-designed and can easily go for years, the ability to pop in a fresh pair of bat could be a game-changer. That is, if you're willing to get your hands dirty, really love the sound, and don't care about future tech upgrades





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