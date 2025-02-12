Samsung Galaxy A56 Leaked Images Reveal Design and Colors

Leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A56 showcase its design and color options, hinting at slight improvements over its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a solid phone for your everyday needs, and the upcoming Galaxy A56 is expected to take the experience a notch higher with slight improvements without a significant price hike. Ahead of its launch, a series of leaked images reveal the official design and colors of the Galaxy A56 . A fresh new leak of the Samsung Galaxy A56 comes from notable leaker Evan Blass, showing the mid-ranger in four (likely) official colors.

The set of images leaked by Blass includes light and dark gray, a subtle dark green or moss colorway with a chalk-like finish, and a light pink that we have previously seen on the Galaxy S23 as well as the S24 FE. The back is expected to be made of glass instead of plastic.Although the design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, the rear camera now houses three lenses in a single array, which is black across all color variants. This differs from the Galaxy A55 which uses three distinct rings to separate the cameras, and we could even see other A series phones adopt a similar change in 2025. The frame, seemingly metal from its looks, also appears flatter than the previous generation. The Galaxy A55 preserves the raised section for the volume and power buttons, which officially called the “Key Island.” The frame also gets a brushed metal finish, with a previous leak hinting at the use of aluminum. The lack of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner also suggests an optical fingerprint reader sits in the AMOLED display. Talking of which, we see sizable bezels around the display, and this could help buyers differentiate the Galaxy A56 from more premium phones. Other specifications of the Galaxy A56 have yet to be confirmed, but it tentatively sports an Exynos 1580 chipset. The three cameras on the back will likely include a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro, which makes up for the same setup as the previous generation. The front camera is said to be downgraded to 12MP. The Galaxy A56 is also the first mid-ranger from Samsung to get faster charging at 45W, up from 25W previously. The battery, however, is expected to be the same 5,000mAh pack as last year. Additionally, the phone is expected to release with One UI 7 based on Android 15 right out of the box. Even though Samsung hasn’t given any clear indications about its launch, we can expect it to be among the first A series the company launches this year. As with previous Galaxy A5X phones, this one might not launch in the U.S. But in the UK, the Galaxy A56 is rumored to price around 440 British pounds, which translates to roughly $550 — a reasonable price for a well-equipped mid-ranger like this





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SAMSUNG GALAXY A56 LEAKED IMAGES DESIGN COLORS SPECIFICATIONS LAUNCH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Leaked: Upgrades, Design, and MoreLeaked images reveal the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G with potential upgrades like a 45W fast charging, a streamlined rear camera setup, and a powerful Exynos 1580 processor.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which Should You Buy?Samsung's latest flagship, the stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra, with its expansive 6.9-inch display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, impressive cameras, and Galaxy AI is here. But it's not the only high-powered and expensive phone on Samsung’s roster. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, with its eye-catching foldable format, is also a contender. We compare these two devices across design, display, performance, and cameras to help you decide which one is the better buy.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy A56 Repairability Slightly Lower Than PredecessorThe Samsung Galaxy A56 scores 8.5 for repairability, slightly lower than its predecessor, the A55. While both phones offer six major OS upgrades, the A56's score in the 'ease of disassembly' section is notably lower, reflecting a trend towards less repairable devices.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Unveiled in January: Leaked Specs, AI Focus and MoreSamsung's Galaxy S25 series is scheduled for a January 22nd unveiling, promising a subtle redesign, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a heavy emphasis on generative AI features. Leaked information suggests minor size adjustments, unchanged screen sizes for the standard and Plus models, and a slightly larger display for the Ultra variant. The event is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Ring 2, featuring upgraded AI and sensors, and a potential teaser for Samsung's AR glasses.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Release Date and SpecsLeaked information suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be released in May, possibly even at the Unpacked event. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display, a battery in the 5,000mAh range, and a slim profile between 6mm and 6.9mm. However, early benchmark scores indicate performance only slightly above the base S25 model.

Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S25 Pre-Orders Launch With Attractive Bonuses and Leaked Case DesignsSamsung is getting ready to unveil its latest Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Unpacked event. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ are already open, offering potential customers a $50 Samsung Credit, a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit through a sweepstakes, and up to $1,250 in savings through enhanced trade-in programs. Leaked images have also revealed a variety of official case designs for the new devices, showcasing different colors, materials, and styles.

Read more »