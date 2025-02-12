Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Leaked: Upgrades, Design, and More

Leaked images reveal the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G with potential upgrades like a 45W fast charging, a streamlined rear camera setup, and a powerful Exynos 1580 processor.

Leaked images from renowned leakster Evan Blass offer a glimpse into the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A56 5G , suggesting a few notable upgrades compared to its predecessor. The A56 5G appears to retain the familiar design language of its predecessor, featuring a flat display with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera, a dedicated power and volume button island on the right side, and uneven bezels.

However, the rear camera setup has undergone a significant change, now housed within a single, streamlined housing instead of separate modules.Rumored specifications for the A56 5G include a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Performance is expected to be driven by the 4nm Exynos 1580 application processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and expandable 128GB of storage. The triple rear camera system is rumored to consist of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. A notable improvement over the previous generation is the fast charging capability, rumored to be 45W, compared to the 25W charging speed of its predecessor. The phone is also expected to feature an IP67 rating, providing protection against dust and water submersion up to a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.Considering the A56 5G's predecessor was not released in the U.S., it's unclear if this model will make its way to American shores.





