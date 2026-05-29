Samsonite is blowing out its most popular rolling bags and luggage for up to 43% off during this summer clearance sale

Whether you need a single carry-on bag or a whole set of luggage for traveling, you can save hundreds during Samsonite's seasonal clearance.

is live right now with discounts up to 43% off luggage, carry-ons, and sets. The deals range from single rolling bags to complete luggage kits, so there’s something to accommodate every type of traveler.

The real savings happen on the clearance models, which are discounted by more than 40 percent. Save that money now and splurge on souvenirs when you get to your destination. The Outline Pro is one of Samsonite’s most reviewed hardside carry-ons, with nearly 10,000 ratings and a 4.7-star average. At $125.99 , this clearance colorway is more than 43% off and comes with TSA combination locks, four-wheel spinner wheels, and a 1.5-inch expansion zipper.

The “Clearance” tag means the color is being phased out, so you can get a top-notch bag for a huge discount. The Voltage DLX is Samsonite’s softside workhorse, and at $233.99 , this carry-on and medium checked bag set is 40% off. Softside bags flex to absorb overpacking better than hardside, and both pieces come with spinner wheels. Together, the two bags handle about a week of travel without needing to juggle multiple separate purchases.

Dropping from $519.99 to $299.99, the Pivot 3 3-Piece Set is the biggest absolute savings in the Samsonite summer sale: $220 off a full carry-on, medium, and large spinner collection. All three bags are hardside polycarbonate with TSA combination locks, expandable packing, 360-degree spinner wheels, and the brand’s EazyHOOK system for hanging a tote or duty-free bag on the handle. You rarely see a complete three-piece Samsonite hardside set under $300, and this sale is when it becomes possible.

Carry-ons take up the largest slice of the Samsonite summer sale, with the Voltage DLX Global at $125.99 and the Freeform Carry-On at $153.99 offering the best value for infrequent travelers. The Outline Pro Carry-On is $175.99 in standard colorways if you prefer more color options than the clearance variant above. The Voltage DLX Large Spinner and the clearance Outline Pro Large both hit $179.99, and the Freeform Medium Spinner lands at $181.99.

For checked bags specifically, this section of the sale has some of the strongest absolute-dollar cuts on the site right now. Sets are where the sale gets interesting for travelers who want everything to match. The 2-Piece Set at $159.99 is the entry point for a coordinated carry-on and medium checked bag, while the Freeform 2-Piece at $335.99 covers a larger footprint for longer trips.

The Mother Lode Travel Backpack is the only bag in the sale, but it’s a standout: 40% off at $131.99 from $219.99. With 4.7 stars and nearly 9,500 reviews, it’s one of the most proven travel backpacks in the Samsonite lineup.





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