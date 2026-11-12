Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'

Sammy P's latest whispers? The Bruins are enjoying good fortune, and books are rooting for the Bears' misfortune.

As discussed throughout the college football season, the UCLA Bruins are the best betting story and it’s not close. Consider this: On top of their regular-season Overs of 5.5, 6 and 6.5 that’ve all cashed, the Bruins have covered"Some years it just works out that way," former Las Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons told me.

"They hit the Big Ten schedule lottery. No Indiana, no Ohio State, no Iowa and they got Oregon without Dante Moore.

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"This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about "It’s a really good team that doesn’t make mistakes. Bob Chesney is a phenomenal head coach and UCLA always seems to win the turnover battle.

It also helps when you get two 75-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

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""I still make Utah -3 vs. UCLA on a neutral," Salmons said. Circa Sports opened the Bruins as an 8.5-point home favorite over Illinois, and it took about 20 minutes for sharp money to move the line to UCLA -10. Another polarizing team is BYU. Social media chaos aside, the pollsters and oddsmakers view the Cougars very differently.

The College Football Playoff committee currently has BYU as the No. 10 seed in the latest 12-team projection. Their hypothetical matchup is BYU-Miami and oddsmaker Brad Powers makes Miami a 10-point favorite in South Florida. After starting 6-0 ATS, the Cougars have failed to cover their last three games by a combined 30 points. Bettors came into a couple Vegas casinos this past Sunday and bet Baylor +8.5 and +8 against the Cougars.

Elsewhere, the betting board lit up like a Christmas tree on Wednesday afternoon with injury rumors about USC quarterback Jayden Maiava. At 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, Indiana was a 7.5-point favorite.

"That can only mean the QB is out," professional bettor Slice said. To the NFL, it’s always a fun exercise around mid-November to discuss which teams can actually win the Super Bowl. Obviously, 14 teams make the postseason with a handful of others on the fringe, but they can’t all win it.

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"I think these teams have the pieces to win it all," Caesars Sportsbook head of football Joey Feazel said. "Bills, 49ers, Bears, Jaguars, Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, Broncos, Lions. That’s my list right now.

""When Jordan Love plays the way he played last weekend, the Packers have a very, very high ceiling," Caesars Sportsbook senior director John Murray added.a deep Bears playoff run. The Bears are a public darling every summer, but they were trendier than usual this summer thanks to last year’s overtime playoff loss to the L.A. Rams.

"If the Bears win the Super Bowl, I’ll be looking for a real job," one local Chicago street bookie told me over Telegram. Klatt’s CFP Takeaways: Rankings Committee Is ‘Devaluing The Regular Season’Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Arizona To Cover; Mendoza To Throw PickOhio State Head Coach Ryan Day Sticking With Luke Fahey At QB vs. NorthwesternArch Manning Is Silencing The Doubters, And Texas Is Reaping The RewardsFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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