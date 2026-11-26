The Big Ten would be thankful to have just two teams in the 12-team Playoff field. That and more in Sammy P's Sportsbook Whispers.

A quick check of the market shows that only Oregon is favored to make it into this year’s 12-team field. DraftKings has Oregon at -180 to make it, while Indiana , UCLA , Iowa and USC are favored to miss.

"Think of all the Big Ten quarterbacks that got hurt," professional bettor Slice told me over the phone. "Dante Moore, Josh Hoover, Julian Sayin, then Nico and Dieffenbach on the same UCLA team. Those four teams could’ve all made the dance with better quarterback health.

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"This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about UCLA would undoubtedly punch its ticket with a victory over USC this Saturday, but the Bruins are 7-point underdogs with third-stringer Madden Iamaleava expected to get the start at the Rose Bowl.