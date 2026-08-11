louisiana country star Sammy Kershaw says the Country Music Association denied his request to walk the red carpet at the November 18 CMA Awards, drawing support frOm fellow artists and fans.

Kershaw Says CMA Denied Red Carpet Request

Nation music singer Sammy Kershaw says the Country Music Association has refused his request to walk the red carpet at this year's CMA Awards, a decision that has drawn sympathy and criticism from fellow musicians and fans. the Louisiana native, who is 68 and was born in Kaplan, shared the news in a Facebook post on November 5 that was read by more than 840,000 followers. He said the organization turned down his credential request only two weeks before the ceremony.

In the post, Kershaw remarked the news hurt him deeply. He explained that he had been disappointed to learn the CMA would not allow him to stroll the red carpet for a few minutes, even though he had hoped to share the evening with his wife, Mendy. He said the couple rarely attend industry events because of touring and scheduling conflicts. After rearranging his tour dates and booking flights and hotels, he remarked,they had looked forward to celebrating nation music together. He added that he had been strung along for several months before receiving the denial.

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Kershaw Points to His Long Career and Ties to the Association

Kershaw pointed to more than five decades in the music business as the basis for his request. he cited millions of records and singles sold and streamed, more than two dozen Billboard nation chart hits, and a nomination for the CMA Horizon Award. he also noted that the CMA made him a lifetime member in 1992 and that he has previously been invited to perform at CMA Fest. He said he believed he had earned the chance to walk the red carpet alongside his wife, as the couple had done in the past. he closed by saying that the decision was extremely hurtful and embarrassing, and suggested that his next visit to a CMA event might be a tribute held after his death.

Kershaw rose to national fame in the early 1990s after his debut hit, Cadillac Style, reached the charts in 1991. He went on to score a string of country hits,including his No. 1 single She Don't Know She's Beautiful, along with Queen of My Double Wide Trailer and Third Rate Romance. Over more than three decades he has released multiple platinum and gold certified albums. He was once married to country singer Lorrie Morgan. He too ran twice for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, finishing third in both the 2007 and 2010 races.

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Fans and Fellow Artists Respond

Fans quickly flooded the post with likes, shares and supportive comments,many criticizing the decision and praising Kershaw's contributions to the genre. Several fellow artists too weighed in. Nation singer Riley Green wrote in the comments that if someone has not earned the right to be there, tHen nobody has, calling the situation disappointing. Carly Pearce, a current country hitmaker, wrote that many artists wouldnt be where they're today without performers like Kershaw. Cledus T. Judd, known for his parodies of nation songs,said that if anyone should walk the red carpet, it should be Kershaw, and apologized for the outcome. Another musician, identified as Chestnutt, said the association seemed to have stopped caring about artists who dominated the charts in the 1990s and earlier.

Some commenters said they were surprised that an organization they believed would always remember and respect the genre's established stars had turned down such a request. The reaction reflected a broader conversation among fans about how the industry honors veteran performers and whether longtime members receive the recognition they expect.

CMA Response and Upcoming Ceremony

Kershaw's management team,The Holland Group in Nashville, was contacted for comment. Company president Billy Holland remarked he could not comment at the time, noting that many developments were occurring with the story. kershaw's manager had earlier hinted that there could be further news the following week. The Nation Music Association did not respond to requests for comment from KALB and The Tennessean, and it had not publicly addressed Kershaw's statements as of the latest reports.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are scheduled for November 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with the broadcast airing live from 7 to 10 p.m. Central Time. Lainey Wilson, a fellow Louisiana native and the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, is set to host the ceremony. It remains unclear whether the association will revisit its decision before the event.