Sammy Kershaw Attends 2026 CMA Awards After Red Carpet Ban Reversal

Sammy Kershaw reverses his decision to boycott the 2026 CMA Awards after the Country Music Association apologized for excluding him from the red carpet, agreeing to attend the ceremony.

Sammy Kershaw has officially reversed his decision to boycott the upcoming Country Music Association Awards, announcing via an Instagram post on Thursday, November 12 that he will attend the event and walk the red carpet. The 68-year-old singer, known for the hit song She Don't Know She's Beautiful, shared that the overwhelming support from fans and fellow musicians played a decisive role in his change of heart.

It's been a week since so many of you began making your voices heard, the Louisiana native stated in his announcement. He explained that after a lot of thought and prayer with his wife, Mendy, they decided to accept the CMA's invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards. The 68-year-old singer emphasized that the outpouring of love and support has meant more to him than he could ever express.

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The controversy began on November 5 when Kershaw publicly expressed his disappointment after the Country Music Association denied his request to attend the red carpet portion of the 2026 ceremony. He took to Facebook to explain that he and his wife, Mendy, had adjusted their touring schedule and booked travel arrangements specifically to share this special evening celebrating country music together. Kershaw stated he was strung along for several months with the expectation of attendance before receiving the rejection just two weeks before the show.

Kershaw revealed he was bewildered by the sudden exclusion, noting, I'm pretty sad about it, he wrote. He added that after adjusting his touring schedule, booking flights and hotels, and expecting to attend, he was shocked to be denied the red carpet two weeks before the event. The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee expressed shock at the exclusion, noting his status as a lifetime CMA member and a past recipient of a CMA Horizon Award nomination.

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In response to the growing backlash from artists and fans, the Country Music Association issued a statement via its official Instagram account addressing the red carpet guidelines. The organization acknowledged that criteria exist to manage limited space and security needs for artists and media at major televised events. They stated they were deeply sorry if anyone felt excluded by these decisions and emphasized their primary goal is to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of Country Music.

The CMA highlighted that their 60th anniversary year requires extra effort to spotlight the last six decades while simultaneously celebrating the tremendous year in 2026. They acknowledged that managing all of this in one night is a significant challenge. The statement concluded by confirming they are in direct contact with Sammy Kershaw's team and look forward to continuing the conversation to ensure all artists feel welcome.

Kershaw confirmed in his latest post that he and his wife have decided to accept the invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards. He cited the outpouring of love and support as meaningful beyond measure, suggesting that the legacy of artists who contributed their hearts, voices, and lives to country music would want them to be there. He specifically honored Charley Pride and so many others who gave their hearts, voices, and lives to the genre.

He thanked the thousands of fans and fellow artists who stood beside him, stating that their collective voice helped make his attendance possible. The singer reaffirmed his love for country music and his privilege of performing for fans every year. The acceptance marks a resolution to the public dispute, allowing Kershaw to be part of the celebration alongside the other nominees and honorees.

The red carpet dispute occurred against the backdrop of the 2026 CMA Awards nominations, which were revealed on Thursday, September 10. Ella Langley leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, including the prestigious Entertainer of the Year category. Her lead highlights the current competitive landscape of the industry as the organization prepares for its anniversary celebration.

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Miranda Lambert follows closely with seven nominations, showcasing her continued dominance in the genre. Kacey Musgraves and Ben West each secured five nominations, rounding out the top tier of contenders for the annual ceremony. The nominations reflect the diverse talent that the CMA aims to honor during this milestone 60th annual event.

Kershaw went on to say that he believes there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to the organization's success. He expressed that he is blessed to still be out on tour every year, performing for the greatest fans in the world and doing what he loves. The singer noted that never in a million years would he think that a successful country music entertainer would not be able to walk the red carpet.

He described the initial experience as extremely hurtful, embarrassing, and very disappointing. Kershaw suggested that the next time he might attend the CMA's would only be in tribute after his passing if he were lucky. However, the recent reversal has allowed him to rejoin the community and celebrate the industry he has served for decades.

The resolution allows Kershaw to be part of the celebration alongside the other nominees and honorees. His decision to attend signifies a broader acceptance of the CMA's efforts to improve inclusivity during their landmark anniversary year. The event remains a pivotal moment for country music, highlighting both the challenges and the enduring legacy of its artists.