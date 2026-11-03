WWE Raw Results: Ethan Page Defeats Chad Gable for Intercontinental Championship on November 2, 2026

Sami Zayn retains the WWE Championship while Roman Reigns issues direct threats. John Cena announces the John Cena Classic tournament with Cody Rhodes as the inaugural competitor.

WWE Raw delivered a packed card of major developments on November 2, 2026, headlined by a dramatic title change and high-stakes announcements from John Cena. The event, which aired on Monday, November 2, 2026, set the stage for the upcoming Crown Jewel weekend with critical matches and storyline advancements. The opening contest saw Ethan Page defeat Chad Gable to become the new Intercontinental Champion. This decisive victory marked the end of Gable's first reign, which lasted exactly 92 days. Page secured the pinfall after launching Gable into an exposed turnbuckle before hitting the Ego Plex.

The match was carefully constructed to protect Chad Gable while allowing Ethan Page to achieve a significant milestone. An exposed turnbuckle pad was utilized during the finish to ensure Gable did not suffer serious injury during the title change. This stipulation allowed for a clean pinfall victory without compromising the health of the outgoing champion. The win establishes Page as a major contender in the mid-card division heading into the next phase of his career. Fans witnessed a competitive back-and-forth contest that highlighted the technical prowess of both athletes.

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World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns opened the show by addressing the WWE Universe and targeting WWE Champion Sami Zayn. Reigns dismissed Zayn as a second-rate champion and questioned his legitimacy and achievements. The confrontation escalated as Zayn interrupted to assert that his previous statements were factual and directed personally at Reigns. Zayn argued that he refuses to accept disrespect and demands full attention as the current WWE Champion.

Reigns countered by claiming Zayn would not be in the company or holding a title without The Bloodline. Zayn fired back by noting that history remembers his match but not the opponents Reigns faced. Reigns insulted Zayn during the exchange and predicted this was his final week on the Island of Irrelevancy. This segment solidified Zayn's need to succeed in his upcoming title defense against Je'Von Evans on the weekend.

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John Cena returned to WWE for the first time this year, abandoning his suit for his signature T-shirt and hat. He announced that the John Cena Classic tournament begins on Monday, December 14, at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The event will feature two episodes of Raw airing on the same day. Cena revealed a new John Cena Classic Championship modeled after his old spinner WWE Title. He named Cody Rhodes as the first participant in the tournament, setting a high standard for the competition.

Cody Rhodes joined Cena in the ring, embracing the challenge and preparing for the tournament. The segment was interrupted by Randy Orton, who crossed paths with Cena in the aisleway. Orton confronted Rhodes ahead of their Last Man Standing match at Crown Jewel. Orton emphasized his status as the last man standing from his era and reminded Rhodes that he previously retired his father, Dusty Rhodes. This confrontation highlighted the personal stakes for both competitors before their weekend clash.

The main event saw Liv Morgan challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship. The match ended in a disqualification after The Judgment Day interfered. Members including Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez participated in the preceding six-person tag team match. Morgan had hit Chelsea Green with the ObLIVion to secure a pinfall victory for her team in the tag bout earlier.

The interference in the main event prevented a clear resolution to the Women's World Championship contest. The Judgment Day's actions disrupted the flow of the championship match and added layers of tension. Backstage, tensions erupted between Bayley and Jade Cargill. Bayley was speaking with Adam Pearce regarding her next steps after defeating Lyra Valkyria. The 946 was shown backstage hyping the main event with Solo Sikoa.

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Roman Reigns remained in the locker room until Solo Sikoa's match against Royce Keys concluded. This segment built anticipation for the next episode of SmackDown and the ongoing saga of The Bloodline. The Vision also competed, with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory defeating Penta, Je'Von Evans, and Dragon Lee. Breakker hit Evans with a spear to score the pinfall victory for his team.

Evans eating the pinfall suggests a possible title change could occur this weekend. The event successfully integrated multiple storylines while delivering concrete results. Ethan Page's victory provides a fresh dynamic for the Intercontinental Championship picture. John Cena's announcements create a new legacy tournament that will likely reshape the roster. The interactions between Zayn and Reigns keep the top title picture volatile and engaging for viewers. Orton's confrontation with Rhodes ensures the Last Man Standing match remains a focal point. These developments position WWE for a crucial weekend of live events.