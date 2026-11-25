Robert Samuel and Same Ole Line Dudes secure prime spots for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, charging $100 per person despite rainy forecasts and high demand.

Robert Samuel, the fifty-year-old founder of the professional line-sitting agency Same Ole Line Dudes, will capitalize on the upcoming rainy weather to generate significant income this Thursday. While many New Yorkers and tourists brace for the elements, Samuel and his team are prepared to secure premium viewing spots for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Clients are paying more than $100 per person to avoid standing in the cold and wet conditions for hours before the event begins.

Robert Samuel Charges Premium Rates For Parade Access

Samuel confirmed that his agency is completely booked for this year's milestone anniversary of the parade, a situation driven by high demand from locals and visitors alike. Each of the sixty-seven clients currently serviced by Samuel is paying for a guaranteed position along the parade route. The fee covers the time and effort required to hold these spots, which are often the most desirable ones near the barricades. Samuel noted that while the money is a benefit, his primary motivation is providing first-rate service to those who want to enjoy the festivities without the hassle.

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Same Ole Line Dudes Team Prepares For Rainy Conditions

Before dawn, Samuel and his staff of approximately thirty workers will begin their shifts along Central Park West, Sixth Avenue, and Herald Square near Macy's flagship store. The team will be equipped with mini folding chairs and branded yellow ponchos to stay dry and visible during the predicted storm. Samuel explained that they have mapped out precise plans to ensure seamless transitions when clients arrive, aiming to have positions close to each customer's hotel for maximum convenience. The bright yellow gear serves as wearable marketing, often attracting new business from exhausted onlookers who see the advantage of using professional sitters.

Stakeholder Perspectives On Professional Line Sitting

Samuel describes his role as that of a city ambassador, offering a helping hand during one of the Big Apple's most iconic events. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to assist both locals and tourists in securing the best available views. Despite the physical discomfort of sitting in the rain for hours, Samuel remains positive, citing past experiences where the team successfully completed similar tasks. He shared a laugh when discussing the added frustration of the weather, emphasizing that his crew is fully prepared to handle the conditions just as they have in previous years.

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Real World Impact And Future Parade Opportunities

The service provided by Same Ole Line Dudes has a tangible impact on the holiday experience for many residents and travelers. One notable group of clients includes thirty-eight parents from Minnesota who are visiting specifically to watch their high schoolers' marching band perform. Samuel takes pride in facilitating these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, noting that clients appreciate the comfort and reliability his team offers. He reported that nearly one hundred percent of interactions with the public result in favorable feedback, with many observers finding the service cool and helpful rather than annoying.

Comparison To Other New York Holiday Events

While Samuel cannot offer similar services for other major New York events like the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center or the Times Square ball drop due to strict re-entry limitations, he finds the Macy's parade uniquely suited to his business model. He noted that securing spots for those other extraveganzas is virtually impossible, making the Thanksgiving parade the one iconic holiday event where his team can successfully service crowds. Samuel remains excited to provide front-row seats to both out-of-towners and New Yorkers for the hundredth annual parade, undeterred by negative comments or online trolls from competitors.