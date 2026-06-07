'Same mediocre store with new parking lot'

A new King Soopers just opened in southeast Denver. Some shoppers aren't impressed.

A new King Soopers store opened Wednesday, June 3, at 4201 E. Arkansas Ave. The $37-million facility replaces the more than 50-year-old Belcaro location just up Colorado Boulevard, which closed the day before.

That property is set for demolition and redevelopment by Kentro Group, the same company that built the new place on the former Colorado Department of Transportation site. The new store is huge in comparison — 103,000 square feet — with much wider aisles, a fuel center, a Murray’s Cheese Shop, a Starbucks, a drive-thru pharmacy, an expanded beauty and wellness area, and a huge cookware and kitchen appliance section.

I hope people can fucking walk right in there, because I’m so tired of going to King Soopers and it’s anarchy trying to navigate around. Oh, cool: A new, larger space for union busting and anti-competitive tactics to screw over consumers and employees alike. Thanks, @krogerco! Could’ve built housing, but local nimbys said “screw that, we want a duplicate grocery store with a bigger parking lot.

” And that’s what we got. Have you been to the new King Soopers? What did you think? What’s your favorite grocery store in town?

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She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on





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