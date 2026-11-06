Samara Weaving Stars in Southern Gothic Crime Thriller on Netflix

Samara Weaving stars as a West Texas woman pulled into a con man's dangerous world in this Southern Gothic crime thriller now featured on Netflix.

Samara Weaving leads a Southern Gothic romantic crime thriller that Netflix is highlighting in its What's on Netflix coverage. The film premiered in theaters on June 5, 2026. Its captivating plot may remind some viewers of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style story.

Weaving plays Caroline Daniels, a small-town woman from West Texas who soon gets caught up in a con man's dangerous criminal world. The film's central relationship drives the story forward as her life takes an unexpected and risky turn.

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How the Caroline Daniels Story Unfolds on Screen

Caroline Daniels becomes a criminal icon and notorious bank robber as confidence games escalate into more elaborate heists. The official synopsis says she ultimately internalizes the central truth of every con: there is no lie more convincing than the one you tell yourself.

The film appears to draw inspiration from earlier lovers-on-the-run movies such as Natural Born Killers. It blends that tradition with its own gritty and dark elements, giving the romance a harder edge.

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According to the source, the chemistry between the leads is what makes the film worth watching. Since its original release, critics and fans have mostly responded positively to the picture.

Director, Writer, and Cast Behind the Film

Rehmeier directed the film from a script by Tom Dean. The filmmaker previously worked on the romantic drama Dinner in America and the comedy-drama Snack Shack.

The ensemble cast also features John Gries, Tommy G. Kendrick, Jenny Frame, Sonny Burnette, and P.J. Sosko, among others. Tim White produced the movie alongside Trevor White, Stephen Braun, Eric B. Fleischman, Chris Abernathy, and Chris Ward.

Samara Weaving's Upcoming Career Move

Samara Weaving, known as the actress who plays Emma Frost in X-Men, has been cast in a new role ahead of her Marvel debut. The announcement places her between a critically discussed crime thriller and a major franchise appearance.

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Viewers interested in the film can follow Netflix coverage for further updates on how the title is presented on the platform.